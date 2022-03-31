Romford chairman 'disappointed but proud' after relegation confirmed

Romford chairman Steve Gardener admitted he was 'disappointed' to see the club finally relegated from the Isthmian League, but 'proud' of their 11-year stay in step four.

Boro's Isthmian North plight was confirmed after a lengthy struggle following a 2-0 loss at play-off chasing Felixstowe & Walton last weekend.

Zak Brown's second-half brace secured the points for the Seasiders and condemned basement boys Boro to a 27th loss in 33 outings.

And long-serving Gardener said: "Really disappointed that we have been relegated from the Isthmian League after so many years.

"However I am really proud of all players and management that allowed us to stay for 11 years, against the odds.

"Playing at step four with no budget has been a challenge, and we have been punching above our weight for a few years."

Boro, having seen Paul Martin step down as manager earlier this month, have five matches left to play and host new boss Jon Fowell's former club Basildon United at Barking's Mayesbrook Park this weekend.

But Gardener has an eye on the 2022-23 season already, with Romford celebrating the 30th anniversary of their entry into the Essex Senior League after 14 years out of action.

He added: "Our priority is to try and finish the season the best we can. Once the season has finished we will look at a manager or management team who we believe can take the club forward.

"This will be a new start at step five for us. New teams, new grounds and a new challenge.

"The ESL is a tough, strong, competitive league, but gives the club some exciting opportunities to build a new chapter in the reformed club's history."