Relegated Romford 'will rise to new challenge' says chairman

Romford chairman Steve Gardener says the club are looking forward to a new challenge after bowing out of the Isthmian League last weekend.

Boro fell to a last-gasp 3-2 defeat against Witham Town at Mayesbrook Park to finish 19 points adrift of landlords Barking at the bottom of the North division table.

And long-serving Gardener says they will now take time out to contemplate their next steps as they prepare to return to step five football in the Essex Senior League in 2022-23.

Justin Bailey of Romford during Romford vs Basildon United, Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 2nd April 2022 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

He said: "We will take a couple of weeks off, then start the preparation for next season.

"We have some new ideas to attract supporters but the first step will bet to assemble a winning squad.

"Although relegation is hard to take, we have struggled this season, and in time will see next season as a challenge and a new adventure in the ESL."

Austin Nkwonta on the ball for Romford

L'heureux Menga put Boro ahead midway through the first half against Witham, who needed a win to be sure of avoiding automatic relegation alongside the hosts.

But the visitors hit back to level through Adam Cheniti before the break, only for Menga to restore Romford's lead from the penalty spot just past the hour mark, which would see him top the club's scoring charts this season with seven.

Meanwhile, a Charlie MacDonald penalty at around the same time put Barking ahead at Tilbury and left Witham temporarily in the bottom two.

Tami Ogunnowo on the ball for Romford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

But Josh Osude levelled eight minutes from time to give them hope and then struck a 95th-minute winner to ensure they finished above Barking and booked a play-off with ESL runners-up Saffron Walden Town.

Gardener added: "As it was our last game in the Isthmian League and in an effort to go out with a win we wree all fired up.

"After training on Wednesday the players were saying 'okay, we are down, lets win this last one'.

"Despite leading 1-0 and 2-1 it wasn't to be. Losing to a 95th-minute goal and have the opposition celebrate in front of you, whatever the circumstances, is deflating."