Romford duo Sylvester and Wakeling bag double honours

Abbie and Jake Sylvester (pic John Scott) Archant

Romford duo Abbie Sylvester and Ellie Wakeling were celebrating a title double in English women's hockey last weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ellie Wakeling looks on from the bench Ellie Wakeling looks on from the bench

Having iced for Raiders in National League Division Two South last season, along with Bracknell Queen Bees and Chelmsford Cobras, they managed to secure silverware with their women's teams at the National Finals weekend in Widnes.

You may also want to watch:

The 19-year-old Sylvester bagged a hat-trick in the Cobras 4-3 win over Whitley Squaws to earn them a place in the Premier League final. And later that day the duo iced in the Queen Bees huge 10-1 win over Guildford Lightning to progress to the Elite League final as well.

Sylvester netted once again for the Cobras in the final as they were crowned Premier League play-off champions with a 2-1 overtime win over Nottingham Vipers.

And former Chelmsford junior Sylvester continued her rich vein of form as she scored for Bracknell in their final to win 4-1 over Solihull Vixens to seal yet another piece of silverware.