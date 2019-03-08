Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Romford duo Sylvester and Wakeling bag double honours

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 June 2019

Abbie and Jake Sylvester (pic John Scott)

Abbie and Jake Sylvester (pic John Scott)

Archant

Romford duo Abbie Sylvester and Ellie Wakeling were celebrating a title double in English women's hockey last weekend.

Ellie Wakeling looks on from the benchEllie Wakeling looks on from the bench

Having iced for Raiders in National League Division Two South last season, along with Bracknell Queen Bees and Chelmsford Cobras, they managed to secure silverware with their women's teams at the National Finals weekend in Widnes.

You may also want to watch:

The 19-year-old Sylvester bagged a hat-trick in the Cobras 4-3 win over Whitley Squaws to earn them a place in the Premier League final. And later that day the duo iced in the Queen Bees huge 10-1 win over Guildford Lightning to progress to the Elite League final as well.

Sylvester netted once again for the Cobras in the final as they were crowned Premier League play-off champions with a 2-1 overtime win over Nottingham Vipers.

And former Chelmsford junior Sylvester continued her rich vein of form as she scored for Bracknell in their final to win 4-1 over Solihull Vixens to seal yet another piece of silverware.

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital with ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after Upminster car crash

Emergency services were called to Hall Lane this morning after a car flipped on its roof. Photo: Google Maps

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

Man dies after suffering heart attack in Romford street

Police were called to a man having a heart attack in Crow Lane, Romford, at 4.18pm on Monday. He sadly died at the scene, Picture: Google Maps

Collier Row doctors surgery closes due to ‘unsuccessful’ quality care and patient safety

GP surgery Dr P A Joseph in Chase Cross Road, Collier Row, has closed. Picture: Google Maps

‘He looked at me and took his last breath’: Gym trainers save elderly man’s life in Romford

Michael Cowling and Michael Kayan from Barking and Dagenham saved a man's life when they successfuly carried out CPR after he collapsed in Romford. Picture: Jonathan Kenton

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital with ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after Upminster car crash

Emergency services were called to Hall Lane this morning after a car flipped on its roof. Photo: Google Maps

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

Man dies after suffering heart attack in Romford street

Police were called to a man having a heart attack in Crow Lane, Romford, at 4.18pm on Monday. He sadly died at the scene, Picture: Google Maps

Collier Row doctors surgery closes due to ‘unsuccessful’ quality care and patient safety

GP surgery Dr P A Joseph in Chase Cross Road, Collier Row, has closed. Picture: Google Maps

‘He looked at me and took his last breath’: Gym trainers save elderly man’s life in Romford

Michael Cowling and Michael Kayan from Barking and Dagenham saved a man's life when they successfuly carried out CPR after he collapsed in Romford. Picture: Jonathan Kenton

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford duo Sylvester and Wakeling bag double honours

Abbie and Jake Sylvester (pic John Scott)

Body found in Bedfords Park

Bedfords Park.

Sterling believes Nations League success could spur England onto greatness

Raheem Sterling will hope to be celebrating against with England at this week's Nations League Finals (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

London 999 will be looking to Heat up the Sapphire Ice in services charity encounter

London Heat 999 face the camera after their match against South Wales Police (Pic: KF Photography)

Brentwood captain West lauds Buttleman’s innings as the best yet

Will Buttleman of Essex appeals for the wicket of Adam Lyth during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists