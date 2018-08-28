Search

Darts: Romford thrash Southwark in their bid for the title

PUBLISHED: 11:00 07 February 2019

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

London Super League: Southwark 0 Romford 7

Romford whitewashed lowly Southwark 7-0 as they continued their challenge for the London Super League title.

Rob Donat (22.28) couldn’t hit the heights of his performance the previous week, but still had more than enough in hand, dropping only one leg en route to a comfortable win to get the visitors off and running.

John Costigan (24.87) was on second, and his usual steady scoring proved to be more than enough as he also won in five legs.

The next two contests produced an identical scoreline as Romford totally dominated.

Steve Haggerty (22.55) hit the tons with monotonous regularity, and would have come away with a higher average with more clinical finishing.

Steve Hardy (25.48) took the match award in the fourth game, and he also registered the visitors’ only maximum of the evening’s action along with 12 tons.

With the overall win secured at the earliest opportunity, Romford now needed to keep their foot on the throttle in order to keep the pressure on those around them at the top of the table.

Dave Harris (18.79) left his scoring boots at the Prince Albert, but for all that still had plenty in reserve and was able to clinch another point as he won in six legs to put Romford five ahead.

Jason Geraghty (22.73) kept the momentum going as he ground out another win, which again was secured at the end of the fifth leg.

The rout was then duly completed, Paul Barham (24.36) was taken all the way but having the advantage of throw in the last leg proved to be decisive as he held on to complete the clean sweep.

Welling A remain on top after thrashing Lewisham 6-1, but Terry Rees’ charges are right behind them, only a point away.

Next up is the big local derby as they entertain Chadwell Heath on Monday.

Before that, London host league leaders Cambridgeshire in BICC Division One.

The Londoners were heavily beaten at Devon last week and will have another tough task as they seek a return to the Premier Division at the first attempt.

