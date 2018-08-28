Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Romford edge past Bermondsey

PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 January 2019

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

London Super League: Romford 4 Bermondsey 3

Romford squeezed past Bermondsey 4-3 in their opening Super League match of 2019 at The Prince Albert.

The hosts got off to a good start with Paul Barham (24.74) in control and a smart 99 finish in leg two laid the foundation for what proved a facile win in minimum time.

Holding throw in the second match seemed to be a difficult task as the opening three legs all went against the head.

Jason Geraghty (24.41) was broken twice, and found himself up against it as the first hold saw him one leg from defeat.

The gap was briefly reduced before the winning double in the sixth leg saw Bermondsey draw level.

Rob Donat (20.71) struggled to find his best form in the third contest.

After the first two legs, which both were breaks of throw, neither player was really able to pressurise the other to force another break.

The game eventually went the distance before the visitors struck to take the lead.

The match award was handed out in the fourth game. Steve Hardy (28.44) swiftly took the first two legs, and followed up with a brilliant 132 finish to move three ahead.

The whitewash was avoided before Hardy sealed the deal in the fifth.

Ian Gallagher (20.97) found life difficult, three breaks in the middle of the game proved vital as Bermondsey got their noses back in front with a win in six.

The final two games of the evening took on added significance, with Romford needing both points to keep up the pressure on Welling A and Plumstead A who were squaring off in the biggest game of the night.

John Costigan (24.53) scored well in an even contest, but was able to take out the doubles when it mattered and clinched it in the sixth to set up a grandstand finish.

Steve Haggerty (24.28) had the task of getting Romford over the winning line.

He showed his usual scoring power which kept his nose in front, and with some smart finishing to back it up, clinched it in the fifth for the overall win.

Romford move into second and will now travel to basemeent side Plumstead B this weekend.

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

Romford man jailed for breaking woman’s jaw in unprovoked South Ockendon attack

John O'Shea has been jailed for 21 months after breaking a woman’s jaw in an unprovoked attack in South Ockendon. Photo: Essex Police

Most Read

Before and after pictures show destruction of beach huts by high tide

Damaged beach huts at Pakefield Beach. Photo: James Carr.

Winds to whip up overnight and flood warnings remain for Broads villages and A47

A flood warning has been issued for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham, signified by the area in red.

Lowestoft hit by flooding as high winds batter coast

Lowestoft south beach, before the high tides of January 8, 2019. Picture: James Carr

Man arrested after police find drugs, cash and three mobile phones

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Haward Street, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Man dies following Halesworth incident

Steeple End, Halesworth. Photo: Archant.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford edge past Bermondsey

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham criticised over cost of matchday mascot packages

West Ham United mascots before the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Boss Beard confident West Ham Women can take some positives into United clash

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team against West Ham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Goodliffe pleased to stay with Daggers and hopes to kick on over rest of season

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins progress into semi-finals of Essex Senior Cup

George Purcell of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists