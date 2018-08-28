Romford edge past Bermondsey

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

London Super League: Romford 4 Bermondsey 3

Romford squeezed past Bermondsey 4-3 in their opening Super League match of 2019 at The Prince Albert.

The hosts got off to a good start with Paul Barham (24.74) in control and a smart 99 finish in leg two laid the foundation for what proved a facile win in minimum time.

Holding throw in the second match seemed to be a difficult task as the opening three legs all went against the head.

Jason Geraghty (24.41) was broken twice, and found himself up against it as the first hold saw him one leg from defeat.

The gap was briefly reduced before the winning double in the sixth leg saw Bermondsey draw level.

Rob Donat (20.71) struggled to find his best form in the third contest.

After the first two legs, which both were breaks of throw, neither player was really able to pressurise the other to force another break.

The game eventually went the distance before the visitors struck to take the lead.

The match award was handed out in the fourth game. Steve Hardy (28.44) swiftly took the first two legs, and followed up with a brilliant 132 finish to move three ahead.

The whitewash was avoided before Hardy sealed the deal in the fifth.

Ian Gallagher (20.97) found life difficult, three breaks in the middle of the game proved vital as Bermondsey got their noses back in front with a win in six.

The final two games of the evening took on added significance, with Romford needing both points to keep up the pressure on Welling A and Plumstead A who were squaring off in the biggest game of the night.

John Costigan (24.53) scored well in an even contest, but was able to take out the doubles when it mattered and clinched it in the sixth to set up a grandstand finish.

Steve Haggerty (24.28) had the task of getting Romford over the winning line.

He showed his usual scoring power which kept his nose in front, and with some smart finishing to back it up, clinched it in the fifth for the overall win.

Romford move into second and will now travel to basemeent side Plumstead B this weekend.