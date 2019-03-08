Romford cyclist rewarded for encouraging other women to take up the sport

A Romford woman has been rewarded for her work encouraging others to take up cycling (pic: Chris Radburn/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

A Romford woman has been named as one of Cycling UK's 100 Women in Cycling.

Jeanette Adams has been included on the list for her work encouraging other women to cycle and joins the likes of Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey and triple Olympic medallist Victoria Pendleton.

Following a life-changing skiing accident in 2010 that resulted in her having her leg below the knee amputated, Adams started cycling in 2016 and now leads women only rides and a dedicated fundraiser for the LimbPower charity.

The list has been released as part of the Women's Festival of Cycling, which runs through July.

Helen Cook, Cycling UK's head of engagement, said: "Congratulations to Jeanette for making it onto our 100 Women in Cycling for 2019.

"It's an incredible achievement and testimony to the tireless work she's done to raise the profile of women's cycling.

"Every woman on our list is an incredible ambassador for women's cycling, but sadly women remain underrepresented when it comes to everyday cycling.

"The gauntlet we're throwing down is for every woman who already cycles regularly to find just one more woman they can help and inspire to get on their bike."

The awards were presented at a Parliamentary reception in Westminster at the beginning of July, following a ride to the House of Commons by more than 150 women to raise awareness of women's cycling.

Other well known names who have made the list include TV presenter Angellica Bell, broadcaster Rebecca Charlton, Eurosport presenter Orla Chennaoui, YouTube sensation Ruby Issac, former road and track cyclists Dani Rowe and Joanna Rowsell, and cycling presenter Laura Winter.

Cycling UK is challenging every female cyclist in the UK to enlist at least one more woman to start cycling through July after a recent poll discovered that 36% of women said they would be inspired to cycle more with the encouragement of friends and family.

The Women's Festival of Cycling is taking place throughout July with events around the UK aiming to encourage more women to cycle.