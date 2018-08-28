Search

Romford Cycling Club reflect on memorable year

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 December 2018

Romford Cycling Club members at their annual awards night (pic: Romford Cycling Club)

Romford Cycling Club members at their annual awards night (pic: Romford Cycling Club)

The latest news from Romford Cycling Club

Romford Cycling Club reflected on a memorable 2018 at their awards night earlier this month.

The past 12 months have seen plenty of brilliant successes for the club’s energetic members - and that is not limited to cycling.

Club members have also kept themselves very busy this year by taking part in various other sporting activities, including running and swimming, as well as duathlons, triathlons and obstacle races.

The social side of the Romford Cycling Club has also enjoyed great success this year, with members regularly meeting up with one another away from the sport.

With cycling on the up, the club hopes to add more members to its rank throughout the New Year.

And the club will also be hoping there is more achievements to reward at their next awards night.

For more information about joining Romford Cycling Club, or about the club in general, please send an email to info@romfordcc.co.uk.

