Romford keen to build on FA Cup momentum in Isthmian North

Published: 8:30 AM August 27, 2021

Romford manager Mark Hollway during Romford (blue) vs Leyton Orient XI, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 31st July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford are keen to build some momentum on the back of FA Cup success when they return to Isthmian North action this weekend.

Boro travel to Coggeshall Town on Saturday before hosting landlords Barking at Mayesbrook Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

They have also been boosted by a few new additions, including midfielder Sam Dickens ahead of the busy weekend.

Joint-manager Derek Duncan said: “It’s so important to keep the momentum, we won today (Sunday), we won’t rest on our laurels and now we go again.

“Sam Dickens has come in, very experienced, and a quality midfielder. I think we were lacking a leader in the middle of the park that will dictate the play and know when to calm things down."

You may also want to watch:

Joint-manager Mark Holloway added: “We’ve got another two signed on the back of international clearance, so we will have a good headache when we face Coggeshall in the league.”

Romford sealed a place in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup and £1,444 in prize money as they nabbed a 1-0 win away to Kensingston & Ealing Borough thanks to a Steve Carvell penalty.

Romford (blue) vs Leyton Orient XI, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 31st July 2021

They have been drawn away to Southern League Premier Division Central side Kings Langley in the first qualifying round on Saturday, September 4, when the winners will bag £2,250 from the prize fund.

“Every game has got it’s own merit, we said coming into this game to leave behind what we’ve done, we trained hard in preparation for the cup game,” added Holloway.

“The boys came here and stood their own ground, we knew it would be a hard game away from home, they’re two levels below so it was their cup final.

“We pressed high, they defended well, but it was only a matter of time until we took our chance and we did.”

Former Leyton Orient midfielder Duncan was keen to give Kensington & Ealing Borough credit for making it a tough contest.

He said: “They came out sharp, in the first 10 minutes they had two shots on goal, they’re a very good team and I'm sure they’ll do very well at their level and I'll be surprised if they’re not up there.

“We weathered the storm and got the result.”