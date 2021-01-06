Romford chairman analyses all suggested non-league football outcomes

Published: 12:00 PM January 6, 2021

Romford chairman Steve Gardener looks at the top three scenarios that are being talked about around the non-league circuit.

Boro have not played a competitive fixture since Saturday, October 31 when they drew 2-2 away at Bury Town. They have only managed eight league games so far this campaign.

There is now a lot of talk about a second consecutive season being made null and void, with matches expected to be postponed until at least mid-February.

Gardener said: “The three most popular versions that I've heard are, one is obviously null and void, which if I'm honest yes it’s difficult and with a heavy heart but when you read what is happening in the hospitals and the restrictions people have got you can’t really make a case for non-league football returning.

“I think you could almost make a case should elite football still be going on? But I don’t think we can go back and play when they’re telling people not to go to work.

You may also want to watch:

“Another one that I saw was that they should use what’s happened so far this season on top of what happened last season to top it up and make it into one full season.

“I think unfortunately that boat has now sailed. I don’t think you can go back retrospectively and say Romford played 30 games last season and eight games this season so let’s add them together to make a season as once the season was declared null and void that was it.

“The other scenario that I've seen is where it’s been suggested that when we can go back to playing, and if that is before the end of the season, there is some form of truncated competition.

“You might say for argument's sake, Romford, Basildon, Grays Athletic, Tilbury and Aveley all play each other, then Soham Town, Cambridge City, and AFC Sudbury all play each other. But to me that is a very complicated and convoluted answer as some of those clubs would have already played each other.

“Also what would the end result be from that scenario?”

Romford currently sit 10th in the Isthmian North after just eight games played.