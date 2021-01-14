Romford chairman believes 'null and void' could be only fair option

Published: 8:30 AM January 14, 2021

Lee Newton of Romford and Joe Hood of Bury Town during Bury Town vs Romford, Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Football at Ram Meadow on 31st October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford chairman Steve Gardener agrees with the leagues at this stage that they may only have one option and that is to make a second season null and void.

The Southern League, Northern Premier League and Isthmian League are pushing for an immediate end to their respective seasons – although clubs will get a small say in the final outcome.

The three, collectively known as the Trident leagues, drew criticism for the speed they declared last year’s campaign null and void, just three days after Boris Johnson brought in the first national lockdown in March.

Any voiding of the current campaign would mean no promotion and relegation once again.

“I would say, if not over a season, to do points-per-game it would have to be after a fair amount of games. I would say 70 to 75 per cent would be a fair amount,” the chairman said.

“Over 38 games you’d be talking about 30 games. I mean Bury Town in our division have only played four league games, and would it be fair on other people to crown them as league champions at this point?

“It probably wouldn’t and would it be fair to relegate Witham Town? That wouldn’t be fair. I think the first thing that everyone has got to look at is when is it safe to go back and when can you go back?

“The next step is surely Tier 4 and I don’t think that will happen for a while. And then Tier 3 would be after that so no matter how you look at it I just don’t see how you can say that we’re going to get so many games in.

“It’s such a large number, if it was just a game or a few games to fit in... but you’re talking about 20 or 30 games.”

The chairman doesn’t see how they can return anytime soon given the circumstances although he does feel for many clubs with their own grounds and the costs that entails.

“Non-league football or anything like that, I don’t see how you can make an exemption, especially when other people could say 'I'm running a gym or a nail bar or a hairdressers why can’t I be open?'

“I do feel for clubs with their own grounds, they’ve got rates, heating, lighting and some people work for these clubs so that would be their income.

“If you look at a football club being a small business then they’re suffering in the same way as the nail bars, hairdressers, dry cleaners or any other business that is struggling.”