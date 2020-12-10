Romford chairman: Too much uncertainty around return to action

Published: 12:00 PM December 10, 2020

Romford player huddle together when they last played in the league prior to the second UK lockdown - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford chairman Steve Gardener insists most clubs feel there is not enough clarity for them to resume playing yet.

Clubs in steps three and four are having to digest the news they are unlikely to be able to resume their league fixtures for a while longer, following news of the vote of the Trident League’s clubs.

There were 224 clubs voting across the three leagues and of these 172 backed a continuation of the pause in fixtures, 51 disagreed and there was one abstention.

“It’s going to be reviewed, but one of the main reasons for delaying the start was that tier 3 clubs can’t have supporters,” Gardener said. “I also think just before Christmas, where it could have been stop-start, wasn’t a good idea.

“A large percentage of the clubs voted to carry on with suspending the season and most people feel the likely return date will be around January 9.

“Not only is it important for the club’s finances, different clubs were getting conflicting information from the councils about selling food and drink.”

Most clubs had been told very different things about serving refreshments, which is a huge part of most non-league clubs' income.

“Some clubs were saying they’d spoken to their local council and said they could open to serve food, but it would have to be consumed outside the premises, and the premises was the whole ground so they’d be asking people to buy food then eat it in the car park then come back in.

“There were other clubs that said they spoke to their council and they are pro-active, said that the perimeter of the premises is the clubhouse, so as long as you walk away and eat it in the stands or behind the goal then you can do that.

“There was a lot of confusion, I don’t think there was an answer on what you can or can’t do.”

He added that there were many other concerns on top of that, by saying: “Some concerns clubs had were that not going back was negative. Some clubs were concerned that clubs from higher up the pyramid that are still playing might take their players, and the main one was what happens if clubs find that nothing has changed come January.”