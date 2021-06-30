News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Romford re-sign Toussaint while bringing in George and Spencer

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:39 PM June 30, 2021   
Maliki Toussaint of Romford FC takes a shot at goal during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division...

Maliki Toussaint of Romford FC takes a shot at goal during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019 - Credit: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

Romford have continued planning for the upcoming season with the re-signing of Malaki Toussaint and additions of Andre Spencer and Josh George. 

Toussaint joined late in the 2018/19 season and played an instrumental part as Boro managed to avoid relegation under former manager Paul Martin. 

He is now the longest-serving player left in the squad having played throughout the following season before it was made null and void due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. 

Defender George also joins the ranks while midfielder Spencer signs from Essex Senior League side Clapton. 

The trio join the likes of L’heureax Menga, Christian Adugyamfi and Brandon Bullman as the squad begins to take shape ahead of the 2021/22 season. 

You may also want to watch:

Romford will play their first pre-season friendly away to Isthmian Premier Division side Haringey Borough on Saturday.

More signings are expected as they go through pre-season ahead of the new Isthmian North campaign.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car park stabbing
  2. 2 'Don’t hesitate': Police appeal for witnesses to Hornchurch stabbing
  3. 3 Man hit by bus in Harold Hill found trapped under the vehicle
  1. 4 Plan submitted for new school to cater for pupils with additional needs
  2. 5 Hornchurch residents’ association calls on council to prevent flooding
  3. 6 'Selfless' cousins help save family business after Gidea Park floods
  4. 7 Council apologises after car caught up in floods receives parking ticket
  5. 8 Man pronounced dead at Gidea Park station
  6. 9 Romford primary school awarded for 'excellence'
  7. 10 Hornchurch stabbing victim in 'serious' but not life-threatening condition
Non-League Football
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking

London Weather | Video

Severe flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon
Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford

Travel

Disruptions to your journey by car and train in Romford and beyond

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
 Kamrul Hoque from Kushi in Gidea Park was the overall runner-up for the award. 

Romford head chef recognised as 'best in region' with award

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Plans to redevelop prominent Romford building given green light

Planning and Development

Market Place development plans given go-ahead

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus