Romford re-sign Toussaint while bringing in George and Spencer

Published: 12:39 PM June 30, 2021

Maliki Toussaint of Romford FC takes a shot at goal during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019 - Credit: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

Romford have continued planning for the upcoming season with the re-signing of Malaki Toussaint and additions of Andre Spencer and Josh George.

Toussaint joined late in the 2018/19 season and played an instrumental part as Boro managed to avoid relegation under former manager Paul Martin.

He is now the longest-serving player left in the squad having played throughout the following season before it was made null and void due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Defender George also joins the ranks while midfielder Spencer signs from Essex Senior League side Clapton.

The trio join the likes of L’heureax Menga, Christian Adugyamfi and Brandon Bullman as the squad begins to take shape ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Romford will play their first pre-season friendly away to Isthmian Premier Division side Haringey Borough on Saturday.

More signings are expected as they go through pre-season ahead of the new Isthmian North campaign.