Romford bring back long-serving manager Paul Martin

Romford have moved quickly to bring back club legend Paul Martin as interim manager until the end of the season.

Martin led Boro for 15 years before being sacked when new owner Glenn Tamplin took over in November 2019.

The experienced boss led Romford from the Essex Senior League into the Isthmian League in his first season.

He then kept them up year after year against the odds without a budget before taking over Isthmian Premier League side East Thurrock United briefly from April 2020 to November 2021.

He now returns to Boro after the departure of joint-managers Derek Duncan and Mark Holloway earlier this week following a nine game winless run.

Romford chairman Steve Gardener said: “It's a big challenge but Paul is used to operating without a budget, and hope he can help improve our fortunes between now and the end of the season.

“We needed to bring someone in that knows the club and knows how to battle against relegation.

“He works well with Colin (Ewerson) and I. He is well liked by our fan base. There is no expectation on him as we know we’re in a difficult position, but he has agreed to come in and help us.”

Martin will take charge of Romford's next match away to landlords Barking on Monday, December 27 at 1pm.

The boss is expected to make changes to the squad in the coming weeks and games as they look to improve the club's fortunes.

Romford currently sit second from bottom in the Isthmian North league table after 18 games played where they have picked up three wins and one draws in that time.

It will be a huge task for Martin, but he has pulled off the Great Escape before with Boro in the past.

His first job will be to bring his own backroom staff to help him with the task ahead of them this campaign.

Along with picking up the current squad from a 4-0 defeat to Coggeshall Town last time out.