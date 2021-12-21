News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Romford bring back long-serving manager Paul Martin

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:26 PM December 21, 2021
Updated: 12:29 PM December 21, 2021
Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Fo

Romford manager Paul Martin - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford have moved quickly to bring back club legend Paul Martin as interim manager until the end of the season. 

Martin led Boro for 15 years before being sacked when new owner Glenn Tamplin took over in November 2019. 

The experienced boss led Romford from the Essex Senior League into the Isthmian League in his first season.

He then kept them up year after year against the odds without a budget before taking over Isthmian Premier League side East Thurrock United briefly from April 2020 to November 2021. 

He now returns to Boro after the departure of joint-managers Derek Duncan and Mark Holloway earlier this week following a nine game winless run.

Romford chairman Steve Gardener said: “It's a big challenge but Paul is used to operating without a budget, and hope he can help improve our fortunes between now and the end of the season. 

“We needed to bring someone in that knows the club and knows how to battle against relegation. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Hear Hear!: Romford earwax-cleaning business warns clients against common bathroom item
  2. 2 Ex TOWIE star jailed for conspiring to supply 1kg of cocaine
  3. 3 Three men convicted after 'vicious and prolonged' machete attack
  1. 4 'Never Forget You': Teen's song pays tribute to Brentwood boys who died
  2. 5 Healthwatch chair: 'Culture change needed at Queen's Hospital maternity unit'
  3. 6 Trafalgar Square-style public art planned for 1,000-home development at former ice rink site
  4. 7 Boris Johnson does not rule out further measures to stop Omicron
  5. 8 Royal Mail vans line entire road at popular Romford postman's funeral
  6. 9 Developer lodges appeal against Gallows Corner Tesco planning refusal
  7. 10 Traffic cameras at 13 new sites recommended for approval

“He works well with Colin (Ewerson) and I. He is well liked by our fan base. There is no expectation on him as we know we’re in a difficult position, but he has agreed to come in and help us.” 

Martin will take charge of Romford's next match away to landlords Barking on Monday, December 27 at 1pm.

The boss is expected to make changes to the squad in the coming weeks and games as they look to improve the club's fortunes.

Romford currently sit second from bottom in the Isthmian North league table after 18 games played where they have picked up three wins and one draws in that time.

It will be a huge task for Martin, but he has pulled off the Great Escape before with Boro in the past.

His first job will be to bring his own backroom staff to help him with the task ahead of them this campaign.

Along with picking up the current squad from a 4-0 defeat to Coggeshall Town last time out.

Non-League Football
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ofsted outstanding schools in Havering, including Nelmes Primary School, Scargill Infant School and Hall Mead School

Data

How much does it cost to live near Havering's best schools?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Isla Caton and her mother Nicola.

London Live News

Mum of Isla Caton confirms cancer-stricken daughter has 'weeks' to live

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Christmas Wreath

Christmas

Romford woman 'fuming' after council demands Christmas wreath removal

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Thousands of people in London have not yet received their booster jabs

Coronavirus

How many people in your borough aren't jabbed?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon