Golf: Romford lose out in 125th anniversary match at Chislehurst

Romford Golf Club captain John Fitch with Chislehurst rival Peter Unwin Archant

Romford Golf Club continued their 125th anniversary celebrations with a special match at Chislehurst on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With both clubs founded in 1894 – and their courses designed by former Open champion James Braid – it was decided to play home and away fixtures to celebrate.

Romford travelled for the first leg and a glorious day saw their first pairing of club professional Chris Goddard and captain John Fitch face their opposite numbers.

But home advantage proved key around the quirky course as the Chislehurst duo claimed a 3&2 victory.

It seemed to set a trend in the following matches, involving past captains and directors of each club, with the eventual outcome being a 9.5-2.5 win for the hosts to bring to Romford’s Heath Drive for the return leg in September.

After the golf, the mixed teams enjoyed a three-course meal and speeches to champion the joint 125th celebrations.

Romford’s next big event is their flag raising day on May 12 to celebrate the actual first day golf was played at the club.