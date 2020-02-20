Search

Romford B claim victory over Greenwich but Romford A slump to narrow defeat

PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 February 2020

Romford B picked up a victory as the A team slumped to defeat. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Romford B picked up a victory as the A team slumped to defeat. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Romford B defeated Greenwich 5-2 in Division Two of the London Super League at the Prince Albert.

Ernie Hodgson (19.78) got the ball rolling with a fine opening leg and cracked home an 86 finish in the next.

Leg three took some winning, and although he could not achieve the whitewash a maximum saw him finish the job in the fifth.

The second leg saw the first four legs all go against the head. Danny Knight (24.14) held in the fifth with a smart 80 checkout, but couldn't break to stop it going all the way.

The finale saw a close contest end on a high as Knight banged in a 66 to double the Romford lead.

And the third game also went five legs. Steve Harold (20.88) started impressively but missed doubles prevented a three nil lead.

He then eased to victory and could afford to miss match darts on more than one occasion before sealing the deal.

Romford secured the overall win with a victory in minimum time. Match award winner Sean Lahiff (27.83) began with four straight tons before slamming home a brilliant 101 for an impressive 15 darter.

He continued to find the trebles with regularity and sauntered to victory.

The hosts were now on a roll. Danny Faulkner (24.62) broke for the early lead but a 126 finish stopped him going two ahead.

He then put on his scoring boots to take the third and fourth and a steady if unspectacular leg in in the fifth yielded the point to give Romford the nap hand.

The visitors then had the last word, claiming the final two points of the session. John Nelson (25.12) wasn't quite at his best in a high scoring encounter, and succumbed in the fifth leg.

Danny Brown (20.76) found it hard to establish any real rhythm and his stay at the oche was a brief one as he lost in straight legs.

Romford B should be able to keep the winning run going as they travel to lowly Southwark in their next fixture.

Over in Division One, Romford A narrowly lost 4-3 to champions elect Welling A. They return to the Prince Albert next Monday as they welcome Plumstead.

