News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Romford and Tamplin 'go separate ways'

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 4:59 PM March 4, 2021   
Glenn Tamplin during his time as Romford owner-manager

Glenn Tamplin during his time as Romford owner-manager at a friendly against Barking last September - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford have announced a parting of ways with former club owner and manager Glenn Tamplin.

Having recently heard of the FA's plan to curtail the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, having seen their previous Isthmian League North campaign null and void, a statement released on the club website said: "When Glenn Tamplin became involved in Romford FC in December 2019, no one could have predicted the events that were to unfold across the world.

"This has affected everyone, families, businesses and the wider football community. After several conversations we have had with Glenn we have decided to go our separate ways.

"Glenn is now working and living abroad, and cannot devote the time required to push the club forward in the manner he wanted to.

"We have parted as friends and wished each other well in what comes next. The club is grateful for Glenn's involvement at a time when the club's survival was in question.

You may also want to watch:

"We are pleased to also announce that the management team of Derek Duncan and Christos Mead, have agreed to stay with the club.

"Once we have further information on the return to football we will update the supporters."

Most Read

  1. 1 World Book Day: Notorious football fan 'Mr West Ham' sets record straight
  2. 2 Pocket parks proposed for Romford town centre
  3. 3 'Utter contempt': Government orders Havering to approve more houses
  1. 4 Fundraiser for 'Mrs Ardleigh Green' raises £9k in two days
  2. 5 Covid vaccination hub opens at Romford shopping centre
  3. 6 Coroner unable to say where GP who died of Covid contracted virus
  4. 7 How many Covid-19 vaccinations have been given where you live?
  5. 8 Hornchurch boss praises fans who are continuing cup run fundraiser
  6. 9 Romford and Tamplin 'go separate ways'
  7. 10 How the White Hart became the 'heart of Hornchurch'

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A computer-generated image of what the new leisure centre in Viking Way, Rainham might look like. Pi

Havering Council

Councillors give green light to new Rainham leisure centre plans

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford

Coronavirus

Only eight Covid patients 'critical' at Queen's and King George hospitals

Tom Ambrose

person
The deer in Dagnam Park Reserve.

Letters: Threat to Harold Hill deer, and TV licence fee for over-75s

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Romford MP presents landmark pets in every home law

Politics

Romford MP leading charge to ban 'no pets' clauses in rented homes

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus