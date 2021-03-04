Romford and Tamplin 'go separate ways'

Published: 4:59 PM March 4, 2021

Glenn Tamplin during his time as Romford owner-manager

Romford have announced a parting of ways with former club owner and manager Glenn Tamplin.

Having recently heard of the FA's plan to curtail the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, having seen their previous Isthmian League North campaign null and void, a statement released on the club website said: "When Glenn Tamplin became involved in Romford FC in December 2019, no one could have predicted the events that were to unfold across the world.

"This has affected everyone, families, businesses and the wider football community. After several conversations we have had with Glenn we have decided to go our separate ways.

"Glenn is now working and living abroad, and cannot devote the time required to push the club forward in the manner he wanted to.

"We have parted as friends and wished each other well in what comes next. The club is grateful for Glenn's involvement at a time when the club's survival was in question.

"We are pleased to also announce that the management team of Derek Duncan and Christos Mead, have agreed to stay with the club.

"Once we have further information on the return to football we will update the supporters."