Romford announce a trio of signings as they begin pre-season training

Published: 12:00 PM June 24, 2021

Lheureux Menga of Romford during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford have announced the signings of L’heureax Menga, Christian Adugyamfi and Brandon Bullman as they begin preparing for the 2021/22 season.

Former Harlow Town and Romford forward Menga has agreed a deal, while Adugyamfi will link up with his former Harlow manager Marc Holloway and Bullman joins having played previously for Harold Wood and Barking.

Joint-managers Holloway and Derek Duncan began training this week as they begin to analyse who will make the final squad of 18 to 19 players ahead of the Isthmian North season.

“First night back, we can’t ask for anything more, we had a good turnout and obviously we’ve got a headache but it’s good for us as we need to bring it down to 18 to 19 signed players,” Holloway said.

“We’ve only got a short time to do it in, we’ve got some good friendlies, but it was fantastic what they put into the session.

“None of the players have come in for the money which you’re getting in this league at the moment, they’ve come because they want to play football for Romford Football Club, like we’re here for Romford.

“We want to try getting Romford back up there and I think we can do that job, we won’t ask for high expectations in the first season, but as long as we can put in a good performance and a shift in for the supporters.”

Former Leyton Orient winger Duncan added: “I think we’ll be getting a few more through the door during pre-season, but we want a strong 11 and a strong bench, then a few youngsters.”

Romford also recently released their pre-season friendlies as they begin preparations for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign.

Boro start off with a trip away to Haringey Borough on Saturday, July 3 (3pm) before they then play host to Walthamstow on Wednesday, July 14 at 7.45pm.

It is then a trip away to Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday, July 17 then another home fixture against a Leyton Orient XI on Saturday, July 31.

They wrap the friendlies up by welcoming a West Ham United XI to Barking's Mayesbrook Park on Tuesday, August 3 (7.45pm). All fixtures are subject to change.