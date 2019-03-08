Search

Romford A beaten for first time this season

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 September 2019

Romford A were beaten for the first time this season. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Romford A suffered their first defeat of the season in Division One of the London Super League, letting a 3-0 lead slip to eventually go down 4-3 against Lewisham at the Prince Albert.

John Costigan (24.41) shook off a sluggish start with a superb 162 to set up the equaliser in the second leg.

From that point on, Costigan was never touched and a maximum in the fifth ensured that a sixth was not required.

The returning Tommy Wilson (26.05) was then taken to the sixth but managed to seal the deal for his team.

Jason Geraghty (25.37) produced arguably his best performance for Terry Rees' men with a solid display of scoring.

The first leg saw a 76 finish and from that point on it was one-way traffic as Geraghty didn't drop a leg, remaining firmly in control throughout.

The Lewisham fightback started in the fourth game as Dave Harris (26.27) lost in five legs.

The fifth game of the evening went the full trip of seven legs, with Rob Vallence (23.52) seemingly on the verge of victory before being broken back to set up a tense finale as the visitors pulled another point back.

After a routine start, Terry Lambert (20.20) could not manage to make it four breaks on the spin and so the teams went into the last match all square and with everything to play for.

Steve Hardy (24.45) got Romford A off to a flier, starting with a maximum and breaking the opening throw in 14 darts.

He missed doubles in leg two and was pegged back before both players had their chances to take it out in the last leg of the match.

Lewisham finally snatched the win by the narrowest of margins.

Next up is the toughest match of the season so far as they travel on to take on the reigning Champs Welling A who are unbeaten in their opening three matches.

Romford B remain unbeaten in Division Two, with a 5-2 victory at Clapton.

They will be looking to complete a four-timer at the Prince Albert on Monday, when they entertain Greenwich.

London started off the county season with a narrow 19-17 win over a resolute Hertfordshire and will look to build on that when they entertain Oxfordshire in mid October.

