Romford produce epic comeback to defeat Plumstead A

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 January 2019

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

London Super League: Romford 4 Plumstead A 3

Romford came back from 3-1 down to defeat fellow title contenders Plumstead A 4-3 at The Prince Albert in the London Super League.

The visitors were first on the scoreboard as Dave Harris (20.87) had no answer to a scoring barrage and went down in straight legs, one of which was a 12 darter.

Jason Geraghty (20.52) was up second, and could have easily found himself three down, but turned things around to win in the fifth leg.

Paul Barham (25.69) was involved in a close encounter as good scoring ensured that the first five legs all went with throw, before his Plumstead rival broke in the sixth and then held his throw to win.

With two of the top three going at it tooth and nail, it was assured that the games would be close and of real quality and the fourth game was testament to that.

John Costigan (26.04) was broken in the opener and though he immediately returned the favour, the Romford man went on to lose in six legs.

That left the hosts just one point from defeat, but that was when their spirited comeback began.

Steve Hardy (26.60) displayed his usual accuracy on the big treble and a break in the third leg gave him breathing space.

Hardy then wasn’t really troubled as he followed up by taking the next two for a win in five.

Steve Haggerty (23.41) was a bit of a mixed bag in the first two legs as his tons scoring was as good as ever, but he wasn’t quite as efficient on the outer ring.

Despite that he still took both legs and rammed home the advantage by taking out 95 in the third, before taking the win in the fifth.

It was only fitting then that the game went the full seven legs. In a fantastic match, Rob Donat (27.47) claimed the match award with arguably his best performance for Romford.

In a match that ebbed and flowed, Donat held his nerve in the final leg to claim a vital win for his side.

The victory keeps Romford in second place, two points behind leaders Welling A as the season ticks towards its climax.

Romford’s next game is also against Plumstead opposition as they visit the B side.

