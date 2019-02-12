Romford edge past Bethnal Green

London Super League: Romford 4 Bethnal Green 3

Romford staggered to a 4-3 victory against Bethnal Green in the London Super League.

First to see action at the Prince Albert was Rob Donat and in a contest which saw both players find the trebles with ease, it was all about the doubles.

Donat only managed to find the outer ring twice as the visitors drew first blood.

Steve Hardy took the match award in the second game as his usual steady scoring served him well, and he added a 100 finish for good measure before completing the job in fifth leg.

John Costigan had been playing well of late, but that run of form came to a shuddering halt with a below-par display.

The big scores, so often a feature of his game, deserted Costigan and a surprise defeat came at the conclusion of the fifth.

The next two matches went the way of the hosts, with first Jason Geraghty finding life a struggle in a scrappy match that Romford won in minimum time.

Steve Haggerty, though, found his usual form in the ton scoring stakes and only dropped a solitary leg as Romford regained the lead.

Dave Harris had the chance to give Terry Rees’s side the overall win, but could not make full use of the opportunity.

Harris did take the game to the sixth leg, before tasting defeat.

Romford would have been looking at the final match as one to determine the margin of victory to keep the title race alive, but instead found themselves in a must-win scenario.

Paul Barham was up to the task, and finally secured the overall win for Romford in the sixth leg.

Though Romford could celebrate a victory, they saw the gap to Welling A grow to six points after the leaders whitewashed Plumstead B.

Romford are next in action on March 11 when they hit the road to take on Woolwich.

With leaders Welling A hosting lowly Southwark, anything less than a big win will leave Romford looking to preserve the runners-up position that they currently occupy.

The pressure is certainly on with just five matches left this term.