Roberts relieved as Raiders end losing run

Raiders captain Sam Roberts

Romford Junior Raiders captain Sam Roberts admitted it felt brilliant to beat Oxford City Stars in their National League Division One South clash on Wednesday.

Raiders ended an eight-game losing run with a penalty shoot-out success at Oxpens Road, after the match had ended all square at 4-4 after overtime.

And a relieved Roberts admitted it felt good to have that winning feeling once more, saying: 'It was so needed for us and I'm so glad we took the win.

'It has been a frustrating few months. We have been stuck in a rut so it was brilliant to take the win.'

Raiders fell 2-0 down in the first period, but Ewan Hill and Donald Campbell hit back to level matters by the midway mark.

Tommy Huggett answered Oxford's third goal of the night late in the middle period, with Jan Marcilis levelling things up again after the hosts edged in front once more.

Imports Vilius Krakauskas and Marcilis then netted their penalty shots, with highlight reel finishes, and Roberts added: 'Absolutely unbelievable scenes. Two of the best penalties I've seen live and from two of our own players, both great guys.

'Vilius has stood out and been on top form the last few weeks and hitting the net, so that's what we want, as well as Ellie (Wakeling) who plays so smart and is so strong for such a young talent.

''Lacky' (Alan Lack) was strong as always and Donald (Campbell) has been playing really well too.'

Raiders now have a free weekend before hosting Oxford in their last home match of the regular season on March 21.

Trips to Slough and Streatham follow and Roberts said: 'We have been really inconsistent with how we have been playing and results are showing, so it's been really tough on the boys and girls, but we turn up every week and keep pushing on.

'Bracknell on Saturday was a prime example. We were 4-1 up and let them back in it and make hard work of it and in the end they take the win.

'It has been the same story week after week but hopefully we have got out of that rut after last night's win. We have had some good results against Oxford this year, even in the challenge games before the seaosn, so a win (on March 21) is a must for us.'