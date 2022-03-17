More sporting success for Redden Court School students

Redden Court School pupils have enjoyed more sporting success, including a quadruple on the basketball court.

The year sevens beat Royal Liberty 53-16 in their Havering Cup final, while the year eights defeated Hornchurch High 43-21.

The year nines saw off Marshalls in the closest match, 52-39, and the year 10s downed Royal Liberty 43-17.

Redden Court's year seven boys celebrate basketball success - Credit: RCS

Head of PE Tom Hughes said: "The boys involved in these teams have sacrificed their time morning, noon and night and the hard work has most definitely paid off.

"To be able to celebrate all four teams winning these competitions is a fantastic achievement and one which the boys should be extremely proud of."

Redden Court's year eight boys celebrate basketball success - Credit: RCS

The under-12 boys and under-13 girls' basketball teams remain unbeaten in their respective Jr NBA competitions, approaching the closing stages of the group phase before the play-offs.

"We have high hopes that both teams will far far in their competitions," added Hughes.

Redden Court's year nine boys celebrate basketball success - Credit: RCS

And there was a clean sweep of individual and team honours from year seven to 10 for the Redden Court boys in the borough trampoline competitions, while the year seven B girls' netball team and both year eight teams are into the Havering finals on March 28, with the year 10 girls also hoping for more success from their last rally of the year.

The year seven, eight and nine boys' rugby teams are fighting to feature in their upcoming finals, with impressive numbers attending training and performances at Essex festivals a sign of how well they are developing.

And the boys remain unbeaten in Havering football competitions across all year groups going into the final round of games, with hopes of reaching the semi-finals after Easter.

The year nine squad are into the last eight of the Essex Cup, facing Brampton Manor, and the under-14 girls are waiting to see if they have reached finals night having lost just once at the Bower Park tournament.

Hughes said: "It really has been a great first two terms for us within PE at Redden Court. Sport is booming and there has been lots of success in such a short space of time.

"We couldn't be more proud of our students. Not only students that have represented and competed in our teams but all that attend clubs and practices before, during and after school.

"Our motto within PE is 'pursue excellence and success will follow' and that is certainly what our students are doing at Redden Court."