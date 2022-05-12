Redden Court pupils celebrate hat-trick of cup final wins

Redden Court School pupils have been celebrating a hat-trick of football titles recently.

The year eight squad beat Hall Mead on penalties in their semi-final and saw off Emerson Park 2-1 in the final.

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work the boys have put and the time they have sacrificed in training and preparing to become champions of Havering,” said PE teacher Ashley Parmenter.

“To go unbeaten all season is a fantastic achievement. This was the boys first season together as a team and what a season it was.”

Redden Court's year eight boys celebrate their Havering Cup win - Credit: RCS

The year nine squad lifted the school’s first Essex Cup in 51 years as their final with Great Baddow ended 2-2 after extra time and they won 4-2 on penalties.

Head of PE Tom Hughes said: “I’ve been very fortunate to be involved in some fantastic teams over the last 13 years of teaching, where teams have gone on to win national and international honours.

“But this was one of the proudest days I’ve had in education. I am so proud of these boys and the way they performed.

“It has taken Redden Court 51 years to get their hands on this trophy, but it was certainly worth the wait.”

Two days later they beat St Edwards 3-1 in the Havering Cup semi-final, then ran out 5-0 winners over Royal Liberty in the final this week.

Redden Court's year nines celebrate their Havering Cup win - Credit: RCS

Hughes added: “I honestly couldn’t be more proud of the boys involved in these squads. Not only the students that have represented and competed in the teams, but all students that attended training all year, before, during and after school.

“Our motto within PE is ‘pursue excellence and success will follow’ and that is certainly what our boys have done over the last two weeks.”