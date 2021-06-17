News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Clockhouse Bowls star Rebecca Smith bags a spot at County finals

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:08 AM June 17, 2021   
Rebecca Smith, of Clockhouse Bowls

Rebecca Smith, of Clockhouse Bowls - Credit: Clockhouse Bowls

Clockhouse Bowling Club member Rebecca Smith has bagged herself a spot in the Ladies County Singles Final.

Smith, having played her previous ‘A’ Area rounds on cold wet evenings, had a great semi-final win by 21 shots to 16 in the baking heat of Sunday morning.

The match was played on the neutral green at Great Baddow against Elaine Score, the ‘B’ Area winner from The Springhouse Bowling Club, Stanford-le-Hope.

The County Final will take place at the County President’s Club, White Hall BC, Westcliff-on-Sea on Saturday, July 31.

