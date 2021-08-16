Rainham Cricket Club continue to show support for local community with food collection

Published: 9:46 AM August 16, 2021

Rainham Cricket Club collected items for local food banks as part of the Alternative Cricket Tea - Credit: Archant

Rainham Cricket Club are looking to continue their support of the local community hit hard by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are hosting a softball match between Rainham and the Rotary Club on Sunday (August 22, 12-5pm), while also asking for people to simultaneously deposit food to those in the community who need help.

The club are providing two ways to drop food off, which includes a walking drop-off station at the gates of Lambs Lane and Maclennan Avenue, and a driving drop-off station at Maclennan Avenue only.

Items needed include, long life milk, tinned meat, tinned tomatoes, tinned potatoes, tinned fruit, rice pudding, custard, jam, long life juice, sugar, toilet paper, toothbrushes, bags of rice, shampoo, carrier bags, squash, deodorants, peanut butter, razors, shower gel, coffee, and multi-pack snacks.

The club will have a few dedicated members with specific roles on the day to ensure the process is not only straight forward, but safe.

A club statement said: “We are so grateful to all our wonderful members and local community for your continued support throughout these crazy times, but together we will make it through.”