Rainham Cricket Club continue to show support for local community with food collection
- Credit: Archant
Rainham Cricket Club are looking to continue their support of the local community hit hard by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
They are hosting a softball match between Rainham and the Rotary Club on Sunday (August 22, 12-5pm), while also asking for people to simultaneously deposit food to those in the community who need help.
The club are providing two ways to drop food off, which includes a walking drop-off station at the gates of Lambs Lane and Maclennan Avenue, and a driving drop-off station at Maclennan Avenue only.
Items needed include, long life milk, tinned meat, tinned tomatoes, tinned potatoes, tinned fruit, rice pudding, custard, jam, long life juice, sugar, toilet paper, toothbrushes, bags of rice, shampoo, carrier bags, squash, deodorants, peanut butter, razors, shower gel, coffee, and multi-pack snacks.
The club will have a few dedicated members with specific roles on the day to ensure the process is not only straight forward, but safe.
You may also want to watch:
A club statement said: “We are so grateful to all our wonderful members and local community for your continued support throughout these crazy times, but together we will make it through.”
Most Read
- 1 Kids TV presenter who killed two people jailed for 'reckless and selfish' driving
- 2 Road and rail closures in and around Romford next week
- 3 MP wades in on results scandal at Havering Sixth Form college
- 4 US burger chain Wendy's set to open Romford restaurant
- 5 'My rock': Tributes made to teacher killed in Romford crash
- 6 Man jailed after causing eight-car crash that killed two people in Romford
- 7 Notorious ex-West Ham 'hooligan' from Hornchurch recalls his toughest rivals
- 8 Horsing around: Patient pony waits outside Upminster shops
- 9 Students protest outside Havering Sixth Form over 'unfair' A Level results