Raiders youngsters in GB U18s squads

Raiders youngster Tommy Huggett (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders youngsters Tommy Huggett and Ewan Hill have been named in the Great Britain under-18 squad for the World Championships.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic John Scott) Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic John Scott)

And Ellie Wakeling is in the GB Women's under-18 squad for their tournament in Poland, which begins on January 2.

Forwards Hill and Huggett are included in a 22-strong party for the Division Two Group A event, which will take place in Tallinn, Estonia from March 22-28.

And they will be hoping for success against the hosts, Korea, Lithuania, Romania and Serbia under Raiders head coach Sean Easton, who said: "After our camp in Dumfries, we are all heading to Estonia with a strong belief that we can achieve great things.

"Two years ago in Estonia we won gold and we are aiming to repeat this achievement.

Ellie Wakeling looks on from the bench Ellie Wakeling looks on from the bench

"We have a great mix of talent and characters this year. Building blocks have started in the team prep for the upcoming World Championship.

You may also want to watch:

"We, as a coaching group, are looking forward to seeing what this team can achieve."

Injured duo Dan Hitching and Brad Windebank have also been named on a reserves long list, while Wakeling and former Romford youngster Ella Howard - who is now playing for Bluewater Hawks in Canada - will face China, Korea, Norway, Austria and the host nation in her event.

GB: Lucas Brine, Harrison Walker; Bradley Bowering, Aren Francis, Jordan Griffin, Rhodes Mitchell-King, Ethan Reid, Liam Steele, Liam Stenton; Jack Brammer, Owen Dell, Alex Graham, Bayley Harewood, Ewan Hill, Jack Hopkins, Finley Howells, Tommy Huggett, Jarvis Hunt, Juha Lindgren, Logan Neilson, James Spence, Callum Wilkinson.

Reserves: Henry Adams, Massimo Agostini, Sam Cooper, Ben Davies, Jack Goodchild, Jack Henderson, Dan Hitchings, Alex Oldale, Fynn Page, Bradley Windebank.

Fixtures: Estonia (March 22); Romania (March 24); Korea (March 25); Serbia (March 27); Lithuania (March 28).

GB Women: Lucy Beal, Megan Burton, Sophie Campbell, Mirren Foy, Grace Garbett, Chamonix Jackson, Alice Jones, Emily Harris, Chloe Headland, Ella Howard, Megan Mitchell, Kaitlyn Morrison, Chloe Needham-Potts, Emma Nichols, Elouise Porter, Kiana Tait, Jessie Taylor, Ellie Wakeling, Ellie Wallace, Lydia Walsh.

Fixtures: China (January 2); Korea (January 3); Norway (January 5); Austria (January 7); Poland (January 8).