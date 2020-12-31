Raiders youngsters in GB U18s squads
PUBLISHED: 09:40 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 31 December 2019
Everyone Active Raiders youngsters Tommy Huggett and Ewan Hill have been named in the Great Britain under-18 squad for the World Championships.
And Ellie Wakeling is in the GB Women's under-18 squad for their tournament in Poland, which begins on January 2.
Forwards Hill and Huggett are included in a 22-strong party for the Division Two Group A event, which will take place in Tallinn, Estonia from March 22-28.
And they will be hoping for success against the hosts, Korea, Lithuania, Romania and Serbia under Raiders head coach Sean Easton, who said: "After our camp in Dumfries, we are all heading to Estonia with a strong belief that we can achieve great things.
"Two years ago in Estonia we won gold and we are aiming to repeat this achievement.
"We have a great mix of talent and characters this year. Building blocks have started in the team prep for the upcoming World Championship.
"We, as a coaching group, are looking forward to seeing what this team can achieve."
Injured duo Dan Hitching and Brad Windebank have also been named on a reserves long list, while Wakeling and former Romford youngster Ella Howard - who is now playing for Bluewater Hawks in Canada - will face China, Korea, Norway, Austria and the host nation in her event.
GB: Lucas Brine, Harrison Walker; Bradley Bowering, Aren Francis, Jordan Griffin, Rhodes Mitchell-King, Ethan Reid, Liam Steele, Liam Stenton; Jack Brammer, Owen Dell, Alex Graham, Bayley Harewood, Ewan Hill, Jack Hopkins, Finley Howells, Tommy Huggett, Jarvis Hunt, Juha Lindgren, Logan Neilson, James Spence, Callum Wilkinson.
Reserves: Henry Adams, Massimo Agostini, Sam Cooper, Ben Davies, Jack Goodchild, Jack Henderson, Dan Hitchings, Alex Oldale, Fynn Page, Bradley Windebank.
Fixtures: Estonia (March 22); Romania (March 24); Korea (March 25); Serbia (March 27); Lithuania (March 28).
GB Women: Lucy Beal, Megan Burton, Sophie Campbell, Mirren Foy, Grace Garbett, Chamonix Jackson, Alice Jones, Emily Harris, Chloe Headland, Ella Howard, Megan Mitchell, Kaitlyn Morrison, Chloe Needham-Potts, Emma Nichols, Elouise Porter, Kiana Tait, Jessie Taylor, Ellie Wakeling, Ellie Wallace, Lydia Walsh.
Fixtures: China (January 2); Korea (January 3); Norway (January 5); Austria (January 7); Poland (January 8).