Raiders youngsters heading off to Great Britain camp
Everyone Active Raiders duo Brad Windebank and Tommy Huggett are heading off to Ice Sheffield as they look to cement a spot in the Great Britain under-20s team.
Head coach Sean Easton is also back as the GB under-18s coach for the upcoming season.
Juniors Luca Tessadri, Max Lewis, Dylan Holicka, Adam Erskine, Sam Robinson, Sam Cooper, Tyler De La Bertouche, Sam Lyne, Marco Pascale, Zara Berwick, Sophie Games, Charlotte Horvath and Keeley Walsh have all been selected to take part in a three-day GB Junior camp.
National Development head coach Tony Hand said: “It’s fantastic to get so many players back on the ice as we prepare for next year’s World Championship tournaments at all age groups.
“There’s a big season ahead for our junior teams, some of whom haven’t played an international game for two years.
“It’s vital to get the youngsters back on the ice and this will be hugely beneficial for the players and obviously the coaching staff as well.
“We will continue to look at players throughout the year, so the door is always open if players are excelling in the domestic game.”
