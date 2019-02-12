Netminder Windebank keen to help Raiders bounce back after three defeats in a row

Raiders netminder Bradley Windebank (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders goalie Bradley Windebank is desperate to bounce back to winning ways after three consecutive defeats in National League Division Two.

The young Raiders welcome strugglers Swindon Wildcats to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday in a game they will be determined to win.

And 16-year-old Windebank is hoping the squad has learnt from their mistakes and come prepared to pick up two points.

“It’s never nice to lose a game, but three on the bounce has been hard as I think we could have won all three of those games,” the former Romford junior said.

“We’re a very young team and those last three matches were against very experienced teams with players who have played in higher leagues throughout their careers.

“We will have learned from mistakes made in those games and take that into future games.”

The hot prospect compared their next opponents to themselves as they also have a young team which is slowly developing into a good side.

“They’re like us, a very young team learning the ways of adult hockey, trying to prove ourselves worthy of a spot in our respective first teams.

“A lot of our team will have played against a lot of them over the years in juniors as well as playing with some of their players for England and Great Britain.

“They’re young, fast and have some highly skilled players so it should be a very competitive game.”

The Great Britain under-16 international says they must not take Swindon’s league position too seriously as they’re currently second from bottom in the table.

“We won’t be taking them lightly, our coach and captain won’t allow us to do that, plus we know they have picked up some good wins recently,” he added.

“We didn’t perform in the away fixture earlier this season either, but still managed to take the points late in the game, so we will want to put in a better performance than that, but we know we are in for a hard game on Sunday.”

The last time the two sides met Raiders came away 5-3 winners from the Link Centre in November thanks to a brace from Tommy Huggett and goals from Brandon Webster, Ewan Hill and Clint Walton.