Raiders netminder Windebank proud of efforts in Oxford defeat

Bradley Windebank in action for Raiders 2 (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders 2 netminder Bradley Windebank says they should be proud of taking title challengers Oxford City Stars last weekend.

The Romford-based outfit drew 2-2 with the Stars and forced the game into over time where they eventually lost as defenceman Dominic Hopkins netted the winner at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

Youngsters Daniel Hitchings and Ewan Hill both got on the score sheet in the match while Windebank himself faced 58 shots.

“Everyone should be proud of the performance we put in against Oxford,” the 16-year-old said.

“No one gave us a chance against a vastly experienced team; we were missing some key players too.

“I must give credit to our defence as that was probably our best defensive display all season.”

The shot-stopper did admit it was disappointing to not pick up the win for their efforts but says they should still remain pleased.

“In the end it was really disappointing not to get the win, but we would have snapped your hand off if you would have offered us a point before the game.”

Windebank also praised the impact of the Raiders faithful and is hoping they continue turning out for their remaining games this campaign.

“The crowd that was in that evening was really loud and I think we fed off of that, just kept going and never gave up even when we were down 2-1 late in the game.

“It would be great to get another decent size crowd in again this Sunday.”

A number of Oxford players took to Twitter to praise Windebank after the match including Josh Oliver who tweeted: “London Raiders 2 goaltender needs to get snapped up.”

And the former Romford junior was delighted to pick up such praise from experienced players.

“Obviously it’s great when you receive any sort of praise for your performance, but it is really nice to hear it from the opposition players especially when they have been around the game for some time.”