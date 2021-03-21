Raiders cruise to victory over Swindon Wildcats on home ice

Published: 7:57 AM March 21, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders sealed a second win in the NIHL Spring Cup as they pulled off an upset with a 6-3 victory over Swindon Wildcats on home ice.

Goals from Tommy Huggett, Glenn Billing, Erik Piatak, Aaron Connolly, Brandon Ayliffe and Harry Gulliver helped seal the win for Sean Easton’s side.

Raiders youngster Huggett opened the scoring less than three minutes in as line-mate JJ Pitchley dropped the puck back for him as he picked out the net.

Not even a minute later the Wildcats had leveled the score as player/coach Aaron Nell roamed into the slot firing through the legs of

Ethan James after Tomasz Malasinski and Balint Pakozdi linked up.

Defenceman Ben Solder then went to the penalty box for hooking giving Swindon a chance on the powerplay.

Cardiff Devils Centre man Matt Myers won the face-off to Ben Davies who made a quick pass across to Josh Batch who rocketed a shot past Ethan James to give them a 2-1 lead.

Ollie Baldock and Harry Gulliver picked up penalties one after another as Raiders had to be strong and kill off those penalties.

Play became end-to-end with both sides creating changes and getting shots off.

Raiders defenceman Ben Solder rushing up the ice with the puck against Swindon Wildcats - Credit: John Scott

In the 34th minute Ben Solder picked out Glenn Billing on the right wing where he beat Renny Marr with a short side shot to make it 2-2.

Huggett, Billing, Huska and Ranson all then had shots as Raiders ramped the pressure up before things got heated with seconds left in the period with Matt Myers taking a slashing penalty.

Six seconds into the third period captain Aaron Connolly struck home from a face-off as Piatak won the draw to Billing who picked up the captain to find the net.

Raiders played strong but in the 52nd minute the Wildcats were level once again as Chris Jones found a way past James in between the pipes with the assists going to Tyler Plews and Jordan Kelsall.

The hosts restored their lead just over a minute later thanks to Slovakian forward Piatak with Connolly and Ayliffe grabbing the assists.

With less than five minutes left Brandon Ayliffe made it 5-3 as he raced away on a breakaway before beating Marr with a backhand.

In the 57th minute Harry Gulliver slotted the puck into the empty net to seal a 6-3 win for the Raiders.

They now travel away to face unbeaten Sheffield Steeldogs this evening.