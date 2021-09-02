Romford Junior Raiders return to ice against champions Streatham
- Credit: Nicola Day
Romford Junior Raiders return to competitive action for the first time in 543 days this weekend following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Head coach Mark Saunders is set to finally take charge of his first match since taking over the reigns, despite taking over ahead of the 2020/21 season, as they meet National League Division One South champions Streatham in a pre-season challenge.
Raiders will host Michael Farn’s side at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm) before travelling to South London the following evening (6pm) as both sides begin their preparations for the upcoming season.
Saunders said: “Here we go, after 18 months off the ice we are finally getting hockey back.”
Streatham coach Farn told his club website: “Fingers crossed we are now on our way back to ‘normality’ without any unexpected hurdles to overcome.
You may also want to watch:
“We want to see the rinks full around the league and most importantly get the High Road rocking again, making our rink a fortress.
“We know so many people have gone through so much, and some have sadly lost loved ones along the way, and it is a time we will all never forget.”
Most Read
- 1 Two hospitalised after incident at Hornchurch pub - one with head injury
- 2 Pub confirms three incidents over bank holiday - one unrelated to venue
- 3 Police launch investigation into alleged assault outside Hornchurch pub
- 4 End of an Elm Park era as popular retailer closes after 38 years
- 5 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?
- 6 Rainham teen wins silver medal in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
- 7 Woman and child rescued from Romford flat fire
- 8 Love Island's Millie celebrates success at Kem Cetinay's Romford restaurant
- 9 Teen found with 'multiple stab wounds' in Harold Hill
- 10 New Post Office opening in Gidea Park