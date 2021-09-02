Romford Junior Raiders return to ice against champions Streatham

Published: 10:45 AM September 2, 2021

Romford Junior Raiders return to competitive action for the first time in 543 days this weekend following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Head coach Mark Saunders is set to finally take charge of his first match since taking over the reigns, despite taking over ahead of the 2020/21 season, as they meet National League Division One South champions Streatham in a pre-season challenge.

Raiders will host Michael Farn’s side at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm) before travelling to South London the following evening (6pm) as both sides begin their preparations for the upcoming season.

Saunders said: “Here we go, after 18 months off the ice we are finally getting hockey back.”

Streatham coach Farn told his club website: “Fingers crossed we are now on our way back to ‘normality’ without any unexpected hurdles to overcome.

“We want to see the rinks full around the league and most importantly get the High Road rocking again, making our rink a fortress.

“We know so many people have gone through so much, and some have sadly lost loved ones along the way, and it is a time we will all never forget.”