Burnett 'appreciates' Raiders support after reaching milestone

Published: 5:30 PM September 22, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders' defenceman Callum Burnett "appreciates" support shown by the club after making his 100th appearance at the age of just 20.

Burnett first iced in the gold and blue as a 16-year-old during the 2016/17 season when the club was without a home and playing out of Lee Valley Ice Centre temporarily.

The former Romford junior returned home with the club and has featured in both the first and second teams ever since.

“It’s a privilege to be at the Raiders for this long. I enjoy the club, the team and the organisation and appreciate all the support and time they have also given me over the years,” Burnett said.

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly shoots against Sheffield Steeldogs at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre - Credit: John Scott

“I look forward to many more games at the club and the club’s future.”

The young defenceman is now targeting a first win of the new season as Raiders travel away to Basingstoke Bison on Saturday (5.30pm) before then hosting Peterborough Phantoms at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre (5.15pm) the following day.

“Having played Bison already, we know how to play against them and are confident we can get points from the game.

“Despite not playing Phantoms [yet this season], it won’t change the team’s attitude and drive to also take points as I feel we have proved that we can play the way we want to in games in order to have and take control.

“I’m confident in the team that we will take on board our last six games and turn it into results this week.”

Raiders suffered a 4-3 defeat in overtime to Milton Keynes Lightning and a 3-1 loss to Sheffield Steeldogs in back to back games last weekend.

“It’s always hard to swallow a loss, but I feel the team have played together as a whole very well and we are acknowledging that and looking at the positives in the games to benefit us later this year," Burnett added.

A goal mouth scramble between Raiders and Sheffield Steeldogs - Credit: John Scott

“I felt the games were hard fought and we played the way we wanted to in them all. Once we find the back of the net regularly, which we all know we have the ability to do, results will be seen.

“Everyone was playing with a hundred per cent and buying into what we are looking to do this year.”

Junior product Tjay Anderson stepped up and featured in both games while youngsters Sam Cooper and Harry Corkum have also played so far this campaign to cover players with injuries in the squad.

“It’s always good to see younger players come up to the team. They have all put in great performances and showed their ability.”