Raiders enduring early season injury crisis ahead of Bees and Leeds clashes

Everyone Active Raiders in action against Peterborough Phantoms at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders are remaining positive despite enduring an early season injury crisis.

They welcome Bees IHC to the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre on Saturday (October 2 at 5.15pm) before they travel away to Elland Road to take on unbeaten Leeds Knights the following night (5.15pm).

Knights moved to appoint former Raiders star Dave Whistle as head coach during the summer who seems to have made an instant impact with the new-look team.

Raiders face plenty of late fitness tests as they hope to have a few players either back to full fitness or back in the line-up after picking up injuries in the opening few weeks of the new campaign.

Czech forward Lukas Sladkovsky has undergone surgery back in his native country and is expected to return in three weeks time to begin his return to action.

Rio Grinelle-Park has been sidelined with a shoulder injury, but is edging very close to a return.

Defenceman Jack Cooper suffered concussion against Sheffield Steeldogs and could return this weekend while a handful of others are carrying knocks at present.

Jacob Ranson said: "We seem to be losing bodies like flies right now, every game someone seems to be taking a knock or having to get treatment.

"I do believe being up against it builds character in a squad and we're showing plenty of fight.

"We're playing some good hockey at times, but just lacking that killer instinct, or the energy to bag the points.

"It seems silly mistakes, like long shifts, or turnovers late on are killing us. If we can stamp that out, we'll be ok."

The Romford-based side sealed their first win of the season with a 4-3 victory away to Basingstoke Bison in overtime on Saturday (September 25) thanks to captain Aaron Connolly.

The following night Raiders lost 4-2 to Peterborough Phantoms on home ice.

"It was great to get the win in Basingstoke, but extremely disappointing that we couldn't follow that up on home ice," Ranson said.

"The game against Peterborough was there for the taking, but we failed to capitalise, and in the end tired bodies proved costly.

"The massive positive for me is how well players are stepping up into different roles and youngsters from the second team are doing well when called upon."