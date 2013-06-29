Ice hockey: Raiders games to go ahead

Raiders celebrate after Lukas Sladkovsky's goal against Peterborough

Everyone Active Raiders will play their National League matches against Bracknell Bees and Telford Tigers this weekend, it has been announced.

National League P-W-D-L-Pts Telford 49-32-7-10-71 Swindon 48-29-6-13-64 Peterborough 48-29-2-17-60 Basingstoke 48-26-7-15-59 Hull 47-25-3-19-53 MK Lightning 48-23-6-19-52 Sheffield 48-24-3-21-51 Raiders 48-20-6-22-46 Bracknell 48-19-5-24-43 Leeds 46-12-2-32-26

Although many sports haved decided to postpone their seasons due to the coronavirus outbreak, the English Ice Hockey Assocation has announced their fixtures will go ahead for now.

A statement on their website said: 'The boards of the English Ice Hockey Association and Scottish Ice Hockey have been in discussions today around the ever-changing situation regarding COVID-19, coronavirus.

'As both boards mentioned in statements earlier today, following the latest UK government and health agency advice they can confirm that a full domestic fixture list will take place in both associations this coming weekend.

'Anyone who is in one of the high-risk groups should not attend matches this weekend. Anyone showing any symptoms should not attend matches this weekend and consider seven-day isolation per the government advice given on Thursday.

'Everyone involved in the games - players, officials, staff, spectators - should follow the advice about hand hygiene, 'catch it bin it kill it' reducing unnecessary contact with others.

'The boards are mindful of the developments around the sporting world and will reconvene early in the week to discuss the way forward for the remainder of the regular season and beyond.'

Raiders, currently on a six-game winning streak, welcome Bracknell to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm) looking for a win to all but secure a top-eight place, before visiting a Telford side who can clinch the title on Sunday.

Beyond that, they are due to visit Leeds Chiefs on March 21 and host Swindon Wildcats in the last game of the regular season a day later, but given today's EIHA statement, whether those matches are played remains to be seen.