Spring Cup: Raiders 6 Telford 5 (OT)

Published: 8:29 PM March 27, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders claimed a dramatic overtime win over Telford Tigers in the Spring Cup on Saturday.

The home side looked set to finish empty-handed as they trailed 5-3 with only four minutes to play, but they scored two late goals to force the extra period, when Ben Solder’s second goal of the night secured victory.

Raiders had experienced defenceman Dan Scott back in their line-up after injury, but barely 90 seconds had been played when Tigers took the lead as GB international Rob Lachowicz converted from close range.

And Raiders were on the penalty kill moments later, after Juraj Huska was called for slashing, with the visitors doubling their lead through Scott McKenzie, soon after Ashley Jackson had forced a save from Brad Day with a shorthanded chance at the other end of the ice.

Ethan James denied Kieran Brown at close range, following McKenzie’s pass, before Tigers saw Joe Aston called for holding and Raiders went on the power play.

You may also want to watch:

The hosts struggled to create much with the extra man, with Zach Sullivan seeing a shot saved by Day towards the end of the two minutes.

Ollie Baldock had a shot blocked with the teams back at even strength, but Nick Oliver was called for slashing to put Raiders back on the power play.

Huska, still searching for his first point of the Spring Cup, was denied during the first half of the man advantage, as Tigers survived the shorthanded spell again and Lachowicz forced James into a glove save soon after.

Juraj Huska picked up his first point of the Spring Cup as Raiders took on Telford Tigers - Credit: John Scott

McKenzie also had a shot grabbed by the Raiders goalie, as Tigers remained a threat, but Ollie Baldock then pushed a pass from Jackson wide for Raiders.

Aaron Connolly saw a backhand attempt smothered by Day, with just over two minutes left in the opening period, with Brandon Ayliffe whistling a wristshot wide after Connolly had gained the zone.

James flashed up his glove to snare a shot from Ross Venus, then got something on a shot from Brown as Tigers countered in the final minute.

And Glenn Billing fired a great chance wide in the closing seconds, when the puck broke to him in the low slot.

James made a sprawling save to thwart Jack Watkins early in the middle period, after the Telford man stole in on the left wing.

But Raiders were inches away from halving the deficit when Tommy Huggett’s wristshot from the top of the left face-off circle rang off a post.

Tigers went 3-0 up in the 27th minute, though, with a fine solo effort from Venus, who skated out of the corner away from Scott and Erik Piatak before lifting the puck over the glove hand of James for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Raiders hit back quickly as Billing’s shot was blocked and Jackson pounced on the loose puck to convert the rebound, before Harry Gulliver was pulled down by Rick Plant, who was given a tripping penalty.

And the home side cut the gap to one when Sullivan’s shot was spilled by Day and, after a scramble in front, the puck fell to Solder to fire home from the bottom of the right face-off circle.

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Zach Sullivan - Credit: John Scott

Raiders were given another powerplay just 25 seconds later when Telford’s Jason Silverthorn was called for slashing, with Lachowicz testing James with a shorthanded chance.

The hosts created little of note on this occasion, but Aston was then called for slashing to hand them another power play chance and Day saved from Scott and Jackson in quick succession.

Sullivan was off-target with a couple of attempts from the blue line, before Raiders lost Gulliver to a 2+10 penalty for boarding.

James saved from Brown and McKenzie as Tigers looked to make their extra man count, with Cole Shudra also thwarted from the blue line before the penalty expired, but Callum Burnett was called straight back to the bench – having served the minor penalty for Gulliver – to leave Raiders still short in their own zone as Silverthorn tipped in a pass from Venus.

Plant was denied by a superb James save and the Raiders goalie had more work to do in the closing stages to keep his side in with an outside chance going into the final stanza, having been outshot 34-19 to that point.

But Tigers made the brighter start to the third period, with James the busier of the two goalies in the first few minutes, before Connolly and Piatak combined and Ayliffe’s backhand shot was kicked out by Day.

Jackson then arrowed a pass into the path of Baldock, who saw his shot smothered by the Tigers goalie, and James pulled a wristshot from Brown out of the air as the visitors responded.

JJ Pitchley flashed a wristshot into Day’s glove hand, but Raiders were feeding off scraps of possession as Telford controlled the puck well for the most part, denying them clear looks at goal.

Jacob Ranson stole the puck from Venus to create a chance for Jackson, which flashed wide, but Tigers then countered through Silverthorn and the veteran Jonathan Weaver, who was unable to take his chance.

However, Raiders then claimed a third goal from nothing as the puck fell kindly to Billing, when Scott’s shot was blocked, and he beat Day on the backhand with five and a half minutes to play.

Their joy was shortlived, though, as a mistake behind the net saw the puck turned over and gifted to Finley Howells to put Tigers 5-3 up with 4.22 to play.

Raiders refused to lie down and gave themselves hope as Huska potted a chance with just over three minutes left, then with only 50 seconds remaining on the clock, Piatak and Billing combined to set up Gulliver – who will be joining Manchester Storm for the Elite Series next month – at the far post for a tap in to level the scores.

A tripping penalty against Plant put Raiders on the power play for the last 21 seconds, which carried into overtime, and after Connolly was denied by Day, the home side moved the puck well for Solder to fire home his second goal of the night to win it.

Raiders complete their Spring Cup campaign with a trip to Slough on Sunday to take on Bees, with a 2pm start.

Raiders: Ben Solder 2, Glenn Billing 1+3, Harry Gulliver 1+3, Juraj Huska 1+1, Ashley Jackson 1, Dan Scott 0+1, Erik Piatak 0+1, Zach Sullivan 0+1.

Shots on goal: Ethan James (R, 61.08) 40 Brad Day (T, 61.08) 35.