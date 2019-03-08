Telford Tigers claw win at Raiders

National League: Raiders 3 Telford Tigers 7

Everyone Active Raiders let a 3-1 lead slip and eventually fell to a 7-3 defeat against Telford Tigers for their first home loss of the season.

The hosts started with energy but were soon reduced to four men after Import Lukas Sladkovsky was sent to the penalty for a late hit just 53 seconds into the match.

It didn't mean too much though as forward Brandon Ayliffe found the back of the net to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead 28 seconds later - despite being shorthanded.

The Tigers hit back as former Great Britain international defenceman Jonathan Weaver's shot found its way past netminder Michael Gray from the point for a powerplay goal shortly after.

The visitors Thomas McKinnon left his leg in and it lead to a fight between him and Raiders Callum Wells in the fourth minute.

Jack Flynn then fired home from in the slot following passes from Ross Connolly and Dan Scott straight after the fight to make it 2-1.

Ayliffe then nabbed his second of the game to stretch the lead to 3-1 with a one handed backhand finish as he broke clear.

Tigers import Dominik Florian then reduced the score to 3-2 with an assist from Rick Plant with just over three minutes left in the first period.

Jacob Ranson was called for a hooking call in the final seconds of the period as he chased down a loose puck.

Early in the second period the game got scrappy with Tigers Dan Rose and Mason Webster coming together in the corner after Florian was called for checking to the head.

Daniel Mitchell was sent to the box for a 2+2 fighting penalty shortly after as the game began getting cagey.

Raiders Scottish defenceman Ross Connolly was then sent to the box for slashing before McKinnon slashed Novak.

The forward reacted and was called for a 2+2 fighting penalty.

Weaver netted his second of the match on the powerplay after former Raiders forward Scott McKenzie picked out the veteran defenceman.

Captain Aaron Connolly was called for hooking at the mid-way point of the match and Dan Scott then joined him in the penalty box after firing the puck out for a delay of game call.

Olegs Lascenko was called for hooking once the previous penalties ran out and was also handed a 10 minute misconduct penalty for abuse of an official.

Joseph Aston then gave the visitors the lead in the 35th minute after a pass from defenceman Rose.

Two minutes later the Tigers made it 5-3 as Andy McKinney scored with McKenzie setting the winger up and taking the two goal lead into the break.

Raiders threw what they could at their opponents and even opted to pull Michael Gray with just under three minutes left in the clash but Lascenko lost the puck and Jack Watkins fired into the empty net.

McKenzie then sealed the 7-3 victory for the visitors with a minute and 32 seconds left in the match.

Raiders: Brandon Ayliffe 2+0, Jack Flynn 1+0, Ross Connolly 0+1, Dan Scott 0+1.