Raiders captain knows they will reap rewards of Spring Cup experience

Published: 5:00 PM February 23, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly is confident they will reap the rewards once a full normal season returns as they pit their wits against some of the top talents in the country.

Raiders suffered back-to-back defeats to reigning National League champions Telford Tigers, 3-2 and then 5-2, as they began the Spring Cup following more than 11 months since their last competitive fixture.

The forward insists, of course, the Romford-based outfit wants to win but knows they will learn from the experience of facing Elite League standard players with most clubs taking part in the cup competition snapping up a number of big name signings.

“In some ways it's hard to look past the cup competition. We play the game to win and that's our main focus, but with that being said this is a great opportunity for us to show what this organisation has to offer to the country,” Connolly said.

“I'm sure when this competition is done and we return to a normal season we will reap the rewards of playing such a high standard.”

The former Basingstoke Bison captain was just delighted to be back out on the ice although he felt they played a lot stronger on the Saturday away to Telford when they lost 3-2.

Raiders in action against Telford Tigers at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre - Credit: John Scott

“It was honestly amazing. It has been an awful year for so many, however we really do appreciate how lucky we are and the work that's gone into getting this cup up and running.

“I think we definitely gave a better account of ourselves on Saturday but we were in both games up until the last five minutes of Sunday.

“We have work to do and need to iron out the small mistakes but I'm confident for the future with this group.”

Connolly made his 100th appearance in the match at Telford and revealed he didn’t realise he had reached such a milestone already.

“I was surprised when I got told, I won't lie. It's gone so quick and I've really enjoyed my time here so hopefully there is plenty more down the road.”