Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Raiders forward Sylvester is pleased to be league leading goal scorer after MK victory

PUBLISHED: 11:00 29 January 2019

Raiders forward Jake Sylvester celebrates a goal with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders forward Jake Sylvester celebrates a goal with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward Jake Sylvester is delighted to be leading the league’s goal scorers but insists credit must go to his team-mates.

Raiders in action against Swindon Wildcats (Pic: John Scott)Raiders in action against Swindon Wildcats (Pic: John Scott)

The 21-year-old moved onto 23 goals for the season with a hat-trick in the Raiders 8-5 win over Milton Keynes Thunder on Saturday night.

He now sits top with Peterborough Phantoms Petr Stepanek and Streatham IHC forward Alex Roberts both hot on his tail with 21 each.

“A hat-trick is always nice especially when it helps your team get the win, but I think I was just in the right place at the right time to put the puck in,” Sylvester said.

“Obviously it’s nice to be top goal scorer but it’s a team effort and without the guys around me I wouldn’t be there.”

The Raiders however managed to pick up a win over Thunder on Saturday but crashed to a 6-2 defeat to league leaders Swindon Wildcats at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night.

And the former Chelmsford Chieftains winger insists they had to at least pick up two points from the weekend.

“I think two out of the four points was a must,” he said.

“If we had come away from MK without points we would have underachieved massively because those are the game you’re expecting maximum points from.”

Sylvester did however admit his side’s slow start found them 4-2 down against Lewis Clifford’s Thunder side early on in the match.

“The slow start definitely put us on the back heal and I think MK having a short bench they where always going to struggle in the third, but I think we showed real character to come back.

“I think it showed in the third that what sort of team we can be when we all play as one.”

The in-form forward feels penalties and not taking their chances cost them on Sunday against Aaron Nell’s Wildcats.

“Sunday was a different story, I think we played well, but penalties hurt us once again and not capitalising on the power play chances we had as well.

“Swindon done well to put away the chances they had which we didn’t do and we need to be more consistent and composed when we get those chances.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Is it going to snow in Romford? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Men detained in Upminster on suspicion of immigration offences following reports group exited lorry on M25

Officers from the East Area Command Unit detained six men in Corbets Tey Road, Upminster on January 25 on suspicion of immigration offences. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

#includeImage($article, 225)

Is it going to snow in Romford? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Men detained in Upminster on suspicion of immigration offences following reports group exited lorry on M25

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders forward Sylvester is pleased to be league leading goal scorer after MK victory

Raiders forward Jake Sylvester celebrates a goal with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott)

Hallahan admits injuries are piling up for Campion after defeat to Ilford

Campion in action against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Collier Row five-year-old runs the Vitality Big Mile for baby brother’s hospital

Isabelle Martin, 5, will be running The Vitality Big Mile in March for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity (GOSH). Pictured with younger brother Henry.

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Men detained in Upminster on suspicion of immigration offences following reports group exited lorry on M25

Officers from the East Area Command Unit detained six men in Corbets Tey Road, Upminster on January 25 on suspicion of immigration offences. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists