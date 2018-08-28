Raiders forward Sylvester is pleased to be league leading goal scorer after MK victory

Raiders forward Jake Sylvester celebrates a goal with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward Jake Sylvester is delighted to be leading the league’s goal scorers but insists credit must go to his team-mates.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raiders in action against Swindon Wildcats (Pic: John Scott) Raiders in action against Swindon Wildcats (Pic: John Scott)

The 21-year-old moved onto 23 goals for the season with a hat-trick in the Raiders 8-5 win over Milton Keynes Thunder on Saturday night.

He now sits top with Peterborough Phantoms Petr Stepanek and Streatham IHC forward Alex Roberts both hot on his tail with 21 each.

“A hat-trick is always nice especially when it helps your team get the win, but I think I was just in the right place at the right time to put the puck in,” Sylvester said.

“Obviously it’s nice to be top goal scorer but it’s a team effort and without the guys around me I wouldn’t be there.”

The Raiders however managed to pick up a win over Thunder on Saturday but crashed to a 6-2 defeat to league leaders Swindon Wildcats at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night.

And the former Chelmsford Chieftains winger insists they had to at least pick up two points from the weekend.

“I think two out of the four points was a must,” he said.

“If we had come away from MK without points we would have underachieved massively because those are the game you’re expecting maximum points from.”

Sylvester did however admit his side’s slow start found them 4-2 down against Lewis Clifford’s Thunder side early on in the match.

“The slow start definitely put us on the back heal and I think MK having a short bench they where always going to struggle in the third, but I think we showed real character to come back.

“I think it showed in the third that what sort of team we can be when we all play as one.”

The in-form forward feels penalties and not taking their chances cost them on Sunday against Aaron Nell’s Wildcats.

“Sunday was a different story, I think we played well, but penalties hurt us once again and not capitalising on the power play chances we had as well.

“Swindon done well to put away the chances they had which we didn’t do and we need to be more consistent and composed when we get those chances.”