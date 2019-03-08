Search

Raiders Sylvester ‘honoured’ to be named an all-star as sister goes for glory with GB

PUBLISHED: 18:00 04 April 2019

Raiders forward Jake Sylvester celebrating a goal (Pic: Kev Lamb)

Raiders forward Jake Sylvester celebrating a goal (Pic: Kev Lamb)

© Lambpix

Everyone Active Raiders forward Jake Sylvester felt ‘honoured’ to be selected in the Pro Hockey News National League Division One South all-star team.

Abbie Sylvester protects Brad Windebank's net for RaidersAbbie Sylvester protects Brad Windebank's net for Raiders

The team is made up of two lines selected from a panel of coaching staff and senior players from across every team in the league.

And the 21-year-old winger was named on the second line with former Romford junior Glenn Billing (Peterborough), Chris Jones and Renny Marr (Swindon), Adam Jones (Basingstoke) and Ed Knaggs (Bracknell Bees).

The first line was made up of MK Thunder goalie Jordan Lawday, Swindon Wildcats Sam Jones and Maxim Birbraer, Basingstoke Bison forward Russ Cowley and Streatham’s Michael Farn and Alex Roberts.

“It’s an honour to be named in the all star team and I wasn’t really expecting it,” said Sylvester.

“I think as a whole I had a good season and I am pleased about my performance, but I need to focus on next year now and to come back even better.

“Obviously the league is changing and no game will be easy next year, so I need to be prepared for that.”

Sylvester had a break-out campaign for Raiders as he found the net 28 times and also picked up 18 assists to make for an overall tally of 46 points.

But he is not the only one in his family enjoying success as sister Abbie is currently away representing Great Britain Women at the World Championship Division Two Group A tournament in Dumfries, Scotland.

The 18-year-old, who played for the Division Two Raiders team as well as Bracknell Queen Bees in the women’s elite league and Chelmsford Cobras in the Premier, is one of the many youngsters in the squad this time round.

And GB beat Australia 2-1 in their first match, faced Slovenia this evening (Thursday) and also take on Mexico Friday, Spain on Sunday and Korea on Monday.

Brother Jake is proud of her accomplishments and will be trying to watch the games that are being shown on FreeSports for the first-time ever.

“To represent GB is a great accomplishment and she has done well,” he admitted.

“I will be watching when I can and hope she can do as well as she has done throughout the last season.”

Raiders Sylvester 'honoured' to be named an all-star as sister goes for glory with GB

Raiders forward Jake Sylvester celebrating a goal (Pic: Kev Lamb)

