Raiders Sylvester called up to GB women’s squad

PUBLISHED: 12:42 05 February 2019

Abbie Sylvester (pic John Scott)

Abbie Sylvester (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders 2 defenceman Abbie Sylvester has been named in the Great Britain Women’s squad ahead of the World Championship in Dumfries.

GB will host the six-team Division II Group A tournament on home ice at the Dumfries Ice Bowl from April 2 to 8.

Britain will come up against Australia, DPR Korea, Mexico, Slovenia and Spain, with the group winners being promoted to Division I.

And the 18-year-old who plays for the Raiders, Bracknell Queen Bees and Chelmsford Cobras, will be heading off to the event in April.

Head coach, Cheryl Smith, said: “The coaching staff really like the look of the squad, with some great experience mixed with some fantastic young players.

“This is such an exciting roster and we are looking forward to seeing what they can do in April.

“As always, it was a tough squad to name and we had to leave out some very talented players and they can feel unlucky not to make the final roster.

“There are a number of players in the squad who won the bronze medal in the under-18 Women’s World Championship earlier this year.

“They fully deserve their places and I am excited to see what they can do as part of the senior squad.”

