Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Sylvester looking forward to away trip at rink she also calls home with Queen Bees!

PUBLISHED: 14:20 10 January 2019

Abbie Sylvester (pic John Scott)

Abbie Sylvester (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Abbie Sylvester says playing in Bracknell will be very familiar for her this weekend.

The Great Britain international, who also plays for Bracknell Queen Bees in the Women’s Elite League, is not sure what to expect against Division Two rivals Bracknell Hornets on Saturday, despite the similar surroundings.

“Playing in Bracknell will feel familiar especially for myself, but we all know that it is going to be a tough game,” the 18-year-old said.

“I haven’t personally played against the Hornets, so I’m not sure what to expect. I just feel it will be tough as they’re a good side.

“I think as a team we will be able to put up a tough test for them and hopefully we will be able to get a good result.”

The former Chelmsford and Romford junior feels the young Raiders prospects can take a lot of positives into the weekend after mixed results last weekend.

They sealed a 6-4 win over Bristol Pitbulls in Oxford on Saturday, before suffering a narrow 5-3 defeat to Solent Devils in Romford the next night.

“Solent are one of the teams to beat, especially for us and I feel we can take many positives away and things to improve on as a team,” added Sylvester.

“I feel as a team we need to go through the basics as sometimes we try to make difficult decisions which causes us turnovers. But we have all learnt and are taking the games into training to help us improve as a team.”

“We don’t feel too disappointed we lost as we weren’t expected to get a result.”

Sylvester did pick up the team hat – handed out after every match in the changing room to the player whose team-mates feel played the biggest role on the night – and said: “It was surprising, as I felt I didn’t have the best game, but it was nice to know people recognise me on the ice and felt I deserved the hat.”

The teenager also felt the Pitbulls win was vital as it was their first match back from the Christmas break.

“It was a tough game as it was our first game since Christmas and we have all had a small break which I think did impact our performance,” she said.

“Although I did feel we improved throughout the game, especially in the third period where I think our team benefits as we are a young side, who are very fit.”

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Two women taken to hospital after chemical fumes detected at Collier Row home

Police in Larchwood Avenue in Collier Row. Photo: Collier Row - what's going on

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Goodliffe aware Daggers need to avoid season petering out

Ben Goodliffe (15) in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham dealt a huge blow as Balbuena ruled out after op

West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The London Stadium, London.

Leopards coach Baker looks to avenge earlier losses and get campaign back on track

Leopards coach Thomas Baker explains his tactics (pic Nick Winter)

Havering Streetwatch appeal for more volunteers but no ‘time-wasters’ please

An appeal has been launched for more Havering Streetwatch volunteers

Havering to receive £895,000 funding boost for road improvements

Havering Council has been awarded funding to spend on schemes for roads and improvements. Picture: PA / Martin Keene
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists