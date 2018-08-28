Sylvester looking forward to away trip at rink she also calls home with Queen Bees!

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Abbie Sylvester says playing in Bracknell will be very familiar for her this weekend.

The Great Britain international, who also plays for Bracknell Queen Bees in the Women’s Elite League, is not sure what to expect against Division Two rivals Bracknell Hornets on Saturday, despite the similar surroundings.

“Playing in Bracknell will feel familiar especially for myself, but we all know that it is going to be a tough game,” the 18-year-old said.

“I haven’t personally played against the Hornets, so I’m not sure what to expect. I just feel it will be tough as they’re a good side.

“I think as a team we will be able to put up a tough test for them and hopefully we will be able to get a good result.”

The former Chelmsford and Romford junior feels the young Raiders prospects can take a lot of positives into the weekend after mixed results last weekend.

They sealed a 6-4 win over Bristol Pitbulls in Oxford on Saturday, before suffering a narrow 5-3 defeat to Solent Devils in Romford the next night.

“Solent are one of the teams to beat, especially for us and I feel we can take many positives away and things to improve on as a team,” added Sylvester.

“I feel as a team we need to go through the basics as sometimes we try to make difficult decisions which causes us turnovers. But we have all learnt and are taking the games into training to help us improve as a team.”

“We don’t feel too disappointed we lost as we weren’t expected to get a result.”

Sylvester did pick up the team hat – handed out after every match in the changing room to the player whose team-mates feel played the biggest role on the night – and said: “It was surprising, as I felt I didn’t have the best game, but it was nice to know people recognise me on the ice and felt I deserved the hat.”

The teenager also felt the Pitbulls win was vital as it was their first match back from the Christmas break.

“It was a tough game as it was our first game since Christmas and we have all had a small break which I think did impact our performance,” she said.

“Although I did feel we improved throughout the game, especially in the third period where I think our team benefits as we are a young side, who are very fit.”