Spring Cup: Raiders 1 Swindon 6

Published: 5:36 PM March 14, 2021

Brandon Ayliffe gave Raiders the lead against Swindon in the Spring Cup at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders paid the penalty as they conceded five power play goals to fall to Spring Cup defeat against Swindon at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Raiders had more than a minute of 5-on-3 early on after Tomasz Malasinksi and Neil Liddiard were given tripping and hooking penalties, but they could not capitalise.

Renny Marr denied JJ Pitchley, while Ethan James kept out Loris Taylor at the other end, before Adam Jones was called for tripping.

And Raiders made this power play chance count as Callum Wells saw his shot blocked and Brandon Ayliffe buried the loose puck.

Ollie Baldock and Liddiard were called for elbows and charging, with Juraj Huska binned for tripping to give Swindon a brief 4-on-3 chance.

Matt Myers hit a post but levelled with another chance soon after and Swindon had a 5-on-3 opportunity late in the first period after Baldock and Zach Sullivan fell foul of the officials.

James thwarted Malasinski and Aaron Nell before Chris Jones found the net, but the visitors were denied as the whistle had sounded before the puck crossed the line.

Ben Nethersell saw a shot saved by James, before Marr blocked Ayliffe's low shot and Harry Gulliver had another effort blocked in the closing stages of the period.

Another penalty against Liddiard put Raiders back on the power play early in the second period, with Baldock, Ashley Jackson, Huska and Aaron Connolly all having chances.

Ben Solder was then binned for the home side, with James denying Jordan Kelsall before Swindon took the lead with a goal from Balint Pakozdi.

A roughing penalty against Godfrey gave Raiders a chance to hit back soon after, with Marr blocking efforts from Ayliffe and Sullivan.

Gulliver, Baldock and Huska tried their luck as the game passed the midway point, without luck, before Gulliver and Swindon's Ben Davies were given penalties a few seconds apart.

A holding penalty against Erik Piatak then put Swindon on a 4-on-3 power play and they made it count to go 3-1 up through Kelsall at 35.41.

And it was 4-1 just 33 seconds later as former Romford junior Toms Rutkis found the net, forcing Raiders head coach Sean Easton to call a timeout.

Swindon went back on the power play when Callum Burnett was given a tripping penalty soon after the restart, but Raiders survived the shorthanded spell to avoid further damage.

Raiders were unable to make the most of a late hit penalty against Ben Davies early in the final period, then lost Baldock to a holding minor and Marr saved well from Ed Knaggs, who was teed up by Piatak.

Gulliver and Wells were next to head to the penalty box, giving Swindon more than a minute with a two-man advantage, but the home side held out as the match entered its final eight minutes.

Great Britain international Davies added a fifth, though, with five minutes left and Raiders saw JJ Pitchley pick up a cross-checking penalty, plus a 10-minute misconduct, in the final seconds.

Swindon capitalised again through Jack Goodchild to complete the scoring and Easton's men will hope for better when the sides meet again at the Sapphire next Saturday (March 20, 4pm).