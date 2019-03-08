Ice Hockey: Raiders start at Swindon
PUBLISHED: 09:06 28 July 2019
Everyone Active Raiders will start the newly-formed National League competition with a trip to Swindon on September 21.
The Wildcats won the Division One title last season, with Raiders losing 6-0 and 6-1 on two of their trips to the Link Centre and skating to a 5-2 win in the other.
Basingstoke will be the first visitors to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night, before Raiders welcome northern rivals Telford on September 28.
Sean Easton's men then face two successive trips north to Sheffield (September 29) and Hull (October 5) before hosting Swindon to complete their first six fixturesin the 10-team division.
After visiting Basingstoke on October 12, they entertain new club Leeds (October 13) and have a home double-header against Peterborough and Milton Keynes (October 19-20).
Following a blank Saturday at the end of the month, they visit Bracknell on October 27.
Raiders will also play home and away challenge matches with the Bees on the weekend of September 14-15 before the league campaign gets underway.
Other dates to look out for are their November 16 and 24 trips to Milton Keynes and Telford respectively and a first-ever journey to the new rink in Leeds on December 21, with face-off at 7pm.
The first two meetings between teams will double up for cup points and Raiders end the season as they start it, with a match against Swindon on March 22, albeit on their home ice.
Play-off fixtures follow on the next three weekends, before the finals weekend in Coventry on April 18-19.
Fixtures for the Raiders second team, who will play in Division One, are set to be released on Monday morning.
Fixtures Sept 14: Bracknell (6pm)
Sept 15: BRACKNELL
Sept 21: Swindon (615pm)
Sept 22: BASINGSTOKE
Sept 28: TELFORD
Sept 29: Sheffield (430pm)
October 5: Hull (6pm)
October 6: SWINDON
October 12: Basingstoke (630pm)
October 13: LEEDS
October 19: PETERBOROUGH
October 20: M KEYNES
October 27: Bracknell (6pm)
November 2: Swindon (615pm)
November 3: BRACKNELL
November 9: SHEFFIELD
November 10: Peterborough (530pm)
November 16: M Keynes (7pm)
November 17: BASINGSTOKE
November 23: TELFORD
November 24: Telford (6pm)
November 30: Basingstoke (630pm)
December 1: PETERBOROUGH
December 7: Bracknell (6pm)
December 8: BASINGSTOKE
December 14: HULL
December 15: Peterborough (530pm)
December 21: Leeds (7pm)
December 22: PETERBOROUGH
December 28: Basingstoke (630pm)
December 29: SWINDON
January 4: Swindon (615pm)
January 5: LEEDS
January 11: Peterborough (7pm)
January 12: SWINDON
January 18: Sheffield (730pm)
January 19: M KEYNES
January 25: BRACKNELL
January 26: M Keynes (515pm)
February 1: Basingstoke (630pm)
February 8: Swindon (615pm)
February 9: BASINGSTOKE
February 15: SHEFFIELD
February 16: Peterborough (530pm)
February 22: Bracknell (6pm)
February 23: BRACKNELL
February 29: Hull (6pm)
March 1: HULL
March 7: Bracknell (6pm)
March 8: PETERBOROUGH
March 14: BRACKNELL
March 15: Telford (6pm)
March 21: Leeds (7pm)
March 22: SWINDON
Home matches in CAPITALS, start at 515pm.