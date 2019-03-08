Ice Hockey: Raiders start at Swindon

Michael Gray and Dan Scott look on at Swindon (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders will start the newly-formed National League competition with a trip to Swindon on September 21.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Wildcats won the Division One title last season, with Raiders losing 6-0 and 6-1 on two of their trips to the Link Centre and skating to a 5-2 win in the other.

Basingstoke will be the first visitors to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night, before Raiders welcome northern rivals Telford on September 28.

Sean Easton's men then face two successive trips north to Sheffield (September 29) and Hull (October 5) before hosting Swindon to complete their first six fixturesin the 10-team division.

After visiting Basingstoke on October 12, they entertain new club Leeds (October 13) and have a home double-header against Peterborough and Milton Keynes (October 19-20).

Following a blank Saturday at the end of the month, they visit Bracknell on October 27.

Raiders will also play home and away challenge matches with the Bees on the weekend of September 14-15 before the league campaign gets underway.

Other dates to look out for are their November 16 and 24 trips to Milton Keynes and Telford respectively and a first-ever journey to the new rink in Leeds on December 21, with face-off at 7pm.

The first two meetings between teams will double up for cup points and Raiders end the season as they start it, with a match against Swindon on March 22, albeit on their home ice.

Play-off fixtures follow on the next three weekends, before the finals weekend in Coventry on April 18-19.

Fixtures for the Raiders second team, who will play in Division One, are set to be released on Monday morning.

Fixtures Sept 14: Bracknell (6pm)

Sept 15: BRACKNELL

Sept 21: Swindon (615pm)

Sept 22: BASINGSTOKE

Sept 28: TELFORD

Sept 29: Sheffield (430pm)

October 5: Hull (6pm)

October 6: SWINDON

October 12: Basingstoke (630pm)

October 13: LEEDS

October 19: PETERBOROUGH

October 20: M KEYNES

October 27: Bracknell (6pm)

November 2: Swindon (615pm)

November 3: BRACKNELL

November 9: SHEFFIELD

November 10: Peterborough (530pm)

November 16: M Keynes (7pm)

November 17: BASINGSTOKE

November 23: TELFORD

November 24: Telford (6pm)

You may also want to watch:

November 30: Basingstoke (630pm)

December 1: PETERBOROUGH

December 7: Bracknell (6pm)

December 8: BASINGSTOKE

December 14: HULL

December 15: Peterborough (530pm)

December 21: Leeds (7pm)

December 22: PETERBOROUGH

December 28: Basingstoke (630pm)

December 29: SWINDON

January 4: Swindon (615pm)

January 5: LEEDS

January 11: Peterborough (7pm)

January 12: SWINDON

January 18: Sheffield (730pm)

January 19: M KEYNES

January 25: BRACKNELL

January 26: M Keynes (515pm)

February 1: Basingstoke (630pm)

February 8: Swindon (615pm)

February 9: BASINGSTOKE

February 15: SHEFFIELD

February 16: Peterborough (530pm)

February 22: Bracknell (6pm)

February 23: BRACKNELL

February 29: Hull (6pm)

March 1: HULL

March 7: Bracknell (6pm)

March 8: PETERBOROUGH

March 14: BRACKNELL

March 15: Telford (6pm)

March 21: Leeds (7pm)

March 22: SWINDON

Home matches in CAPITALS, start at 515pm.