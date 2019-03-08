Raiders forward Sladkovsky is taking the positives out of a mixed weekend of results

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:50 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 05 November 2019

Raiders forward Lukas Sladkovsky with the puck against Swindon Wildcats (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders import forward Lukas Sladkovsky insists there were plenty of positives to come from the weekend.

Raiders celebrate the game winning goal against Bracknell Bees (Pic: John Scott)Raiders celebrate the game winning goal against Bracknell Bees (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders suffered a 5-2 defeat to league leaders Swindon Wildcats away from home on Saturday before picking up a late 6-5 victory over Bracknell Bees on home ice the following night.

The 23-year-old Czech native says mistakes cost them Saturday but it was pleasing to bounce back to winning way in front of their own fans.

"There were a lot of positives over the weekend that we are going to work on next week and keep improving," Sladkovsky said.

"It's always a tough game against Swindon, they're a very good team and you can't make many mistakes against them especially their first line.

"We were trying to stick to our system and defend hard.

"We are happy we got the win on Sunday. It was an important game for us to pick up the points in our fortress after couple unlucky loses at home."

The former Val-d'Or Foreurs forward says the character they showed to keep fighting even after letting a three goal lead slip against the Bees was great.

You may also want to watch:

"We showed that if things go wrong and they tied the game that we never stopped believing and working hard.

"We battled until the final whistle and we were happy to get the win, although I'm pretty sure we made the fans little nervous in the third period."

Sladkovsky grabbed a goal and two assists in their victory and an assist the night before in Swindon to take his tally up to 13 points.

"It's always nice to get some goals and assists and help the team, but it's more important that we get the two points and win in front of our fans."

He added: "I'm really enjoying my time here in Romford.

"There is a great chemistry between the guys in the locker room and all the guys and people at the Raiders have been so helpful.

"Thank you to our fans they have been amazing at our home games."

Defenceman Ross Connolly was rushed off to hospital in their match at Swindon due to an achillies injury and Sladkovsky admitted it's horrible to see a team-mate get injured like that.

"Its never nice to see your team-mate getting off the ice in pain and injured.

"Nobody knew what happened at the first but later we found out its a serious injury. We all wish him a fast recovery and hopefully he is gonna be back soon."

