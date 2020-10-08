Raiders import Sladkovsky agrees loan deal back home

Everyone Active Raiders forward Lukas Sladkovsky has signed a short-term deal in his native country of Czech Republic while English hockey remains to have an uncertain future.

The 24-year-old has linked up with HC Pribram in Czech Division Three as it looks like the Raiders will not be able to ice a team for a competitive fixture any time in the near future.

Sladkovsky has iced twice for the team and picked up one assist so far as they endured a 3-2 defeat to HC Klatovy and a 3-1 loss to BK Havlíckuv Brod.

The young forward will be hoping he can help his new team start turning their fortunes around in the coming weeks after making 49 appearances for the Raiders last term.

Sladkovskye found the net 22 times and also helped out with 28 assists, for an overall points tally of 50 points in his debut British campaign.

He had agreed to return for a second season, but that is now looking very unlikely to be this 2020-21 season, although Raiders head coach Sean Easton will be keeping tabs on how he gets on back home.

It comes as no surprise to see a number of club’s imports start signing back home or abroad to continue getting ice time.

National League rivals Bracknell Bees have seen both Roman Malinik and Dominik Gabaj opt to sign for pastures new until the clubs get the go-ahead to either start or not.

Both of Peterborough Phantoms’ imports, Petr Stepanek and Ales Padelek, have not re-signed and decided to stay closer to home.

Basingstoke Bison have seen both Richard Bordowski and Michal Klejna not re-sign and it could become a common theme, although they both decided to not return prior to the latest league developments.

There has also been a huge number of Elite League and young prospects also signing for teams across Europe – whether or not a few from the National League might try make the jump is another question.

If it does then clubs could potentially have to rebuild teams entirely if these players opt to stay abroad for the foreseeable future.