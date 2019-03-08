Ice hockey: Raiders silence Thunder in double-header

Romford Junior Raiders enjoyed a four-point weekend in National League Division One South after beating MK Thunder in their double header.

They fell behind to a power play goal from Luke Curtis at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday, but Matt Brown had them back on level terms after a power play of their own, assisted by Vilius Krakauskas and Dan Hitchings.

The home side grabbed the lead towards the end of the middle period through George Gell and went 3-1 up midway through the final session with a power play goal from Ewan Hill.

Raiders then lost Hill to a 2+10 penalty for checking from behind but completed a 4-1 win with a shorthanded goal from Alan Lack, who pounced on a loose puck after Lithuanian import Krakauskas had seen a shot saved.

Goalie Jacob Stoodley was named man of the match for Raiders, with Tom Adams getting the start between the posts in the return meeting the following night.

And Raiders opened the scoring this time through Czech import Jan Marcilis, assisted by Matt Hamilton and Gell.

Tempers boiled over early in the middle session, with the two teams clashing near the benches, and Raiders doubled their lead on a power play as Tommy Huggett struck, assisted by Lack and Sam Roberts.

More penalties followed before Huggett broke up ice and netted at the second attempt to make it 3-0 and Raiders netted a fourth goal just 37 seconds later through Sam Austin.

The visitors then went 5-0 up after only another 15 seconds had elapsed through Gell and, having conceded three times in 52 seconds, Hayden Laverick was replaced in the Thunder net by Graham Laverick.

The new goalie was beaten after barely a minute by Gell and Hill added his second of the night to make it 7-0.

Raiders got another power play chance before the end of the period after another clash, with Huggett completing his hat-trick assisted by Roberts.

And the final period was only 16 seconds old when Huggett netted another power play goal to capitalise on Sam Prosser's interference penalty.

Huggett helped himself to a fifth goal to take Raiders into double figures as Thunder captain Alec Whyte served a tripping minor, with Austin completing an 11-0 win for the visitors as Adams made 22 saves for his shutout.