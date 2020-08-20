Search

Raiders goalie Windebank is pleased to be handed second chance after injury-hit term

PUBLISHED: 19:00 20 August 2020

Raiders netminder Brad Windebank in action in pre-season last term (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders netminder Brad Windebank in action in pre-season last term (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders latest signing Brad Windebank is pleased to be handed another chance after spending the whole of last season sidelined through injury.

Raiders goalie Brad Windebank guards his post (pic John Scott)Raiders goalie Brad Windebank guards his post (pic John Scott)

The 18-year-old was injured just 28 seconds into pre-season at Bracknell and was out for the rest of the season. But he has been re-signed by head coach Sean Easton to challenge Ethan James for the starting position.

James was brought in halfway through the 2019-20 season to give Michael Gray competition, but the latter has since opted to retire.

“I’m lucky enough to be given a second opportunity by Sean, which has been assisted by ‘P-Head’ retiring, but I will just need to show what I can do when I am given a chance to play this season,” said former Royal Liberty student Windebank.

“It was great to get back out on the ice for the first time this week as it has been nearly a year since the injury, but it felt good and I am looking forward to keep training in the hope that we can get the season under way as soon as possible.

“It was obviously very frustrating to get injured, especially that early in the pre-season, but it was made all the more frustrating waiting on results from hospitals and doctors from scans and tests which prolonged the lay-off for me.

“It was equally frustrating making the long road trips to sit and watch the boys on the ice knowing that I was unable to contribute in any way.”

He said: “I had started physio just prior to the lockdown and with college closing I found I had so much time on my hands to work on getting the shoulder back to full fitness and working on building it up in preparation for getting on the ice again.

“Obviously lockdown has been hard on everyone in varying ways, but I have been working on fitness with off-ice exercises which will benefit me in the long run.”

The former Romford junior is looking forward to challenging James for more regular game time this term.

He added: “I have known Ethan for many years as I backed him up as a nine-year-old for Romford juniors back at Rom Valley Way before he moved on to OHA.

“As I said before, I will be looking to impress on any opportunity that I am given and I am sure Ethan will agree that healthy competition is always a good thing and will benefit us both as well as the team.”

