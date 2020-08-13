Youngster Burnett is ready to show his worth at Raiders as he agrees return after injury

Callum Burnett (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders have agreed to bring back young defenceman Callum Burnett after an injury-hit 2019-20 campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett

The 19-year-old only managed to make three appearances for the Raiders in the National League and spent more time with the Romford Junior Raiders where he featured 15 times before picking up a nasty wrist injury that ruled him out for the rest of season.

He scored four times and picked up six assists in those games for the club’s second team for a total of 10 points but is now keen to show he is capable of playing for the top team regularly.

“It’s very important to me personally as I have put a lot of work in to get to get to this point, even before the injury, during and now to get where I am,” Burnett admitted.

“I am very keen to show I’m ready and do my part for the team to the best of my ability.”

The former Romford and Slough junior is excited to be able to get back out on the ice after getting injured, but since potentially being able to return the ice rinks have been closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m excited to get back to the ice like anyone would be after a injury as well as the break due to isolation,” he added.

“It will be very enjoyable returning to the ice after such a long break. I think I would’ve been ready to return in either situation as I ensured that I did all steps of recovery needed to return earlier than planned.

“If anything it’s just given me more time to get more confident, get stronger and prepare myself to return to the ice, as well as get more training off ice.”

Burnett insists injuries are part and parcel of contact sport so he will not let it phase him, although he admitted he has missed being out on the ice.

“Injuries happen in sport, it’s just a case of handling them in the right manner to return better and stronger,” he said.

“Missing playing is always a factor but hard work away from playing gets you back where you need to be and that’s what I believe I have done, and want to show that the best I can.”

Burnett joins a defensive core that includes Dan Scott, Jack Cooper, Sean Barry, Callum Wells and Ross Connolly.

The youngster will be keen to stamp his mark on his spot and earn regular ice-time this season.