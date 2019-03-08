Raiders re-sign defenceman Wells and bring in forward Flynn for the new campaign

Raiders defenceman Callum Wells (left) in action last season (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the re-signing of defenceman Callum Wells and the new addition of forward Jack Flynn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

JJ Pitchley and Callum Wells JJ Pitchley and Callum Wells

Wells returns to the gold and blue for a third consecutive season to bring the total of defencemen on the roster to six ahead of the 2019/20 National League season.

The 21-year-old made 32 appearances last term, picking up two goals and seven assists for a total of nine points.

And the former Romford junior is excited about returning and insists he is up for the new challenge of the National League.

"I'm extremely excited to be returning to the Raiders for the upcoming season," Wells said.

"The new league structure looks great and we have some big competition to compete wit,h but I believe the team we have are going to fit in just fine."

The former Chelmsford Chieftains defenceman is also looking forward to getting back on the ice after missing the final run of games last season due to injury.

You may also want to watch:

"Last season ended on a bit of a downer for me. I injured some ligaments in my left knee, since then I have had a lot of physio and have been working in the gym which has helped me with my recovery," he added.

"My knee is strong again and ready for September."

Wells was also full of praise for the Raiders faithful and feels their support can spur them on this campaign.

"The fans were amazing last season and I know they will be even louder this season coming. See you all in September for a great season," he added.

Joining Wells on the roster is a new addition in the form of forward Flynn from Scottish National League side Aberdeen Lynx.

The 22-year-old spent last season at Lynx where he picked up five goals and 10 assists for a total of 15 points.

He also finished the campaign as the most penalised player in the entire league with a total of 134 penalty minutes.

Flynn has also played for the Pretoria Capitals in South Africa, the Bradford Bulls in Canada, and both Southern Oregon Spartans and Bellingham Blazers in America.

Those additions take the roster up to 16 players with two imports expected to be announced in the coming weeks.