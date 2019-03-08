Search

Raiders re-sign defenceman Wells and bring in forward Flynn for the new campaign

PUBLISHED: 19:35 04 July 2019

Raiders defenceman Callum Wells (left) in action last season (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the re-signing of defenceman Callum Wells and the new addition of forward Jack Flynn.

JJ Pitchley and Callum WellsJJ Pitchley and Callum Wells

Wells returns to the gold and blue for a third consecutive season to bring the total of defencemen on the roster to six ahead of the 2019/20 National League season.

The 21-year-old made 32 appearances last term, picking up two goals and seven assists for a total of nine points.

And the former Romford junior is excited about returning and insists he is up for the new challenge of the National League.

"I'm extremely excited to be returning to the Raiders for the upcoming season," Wells said.

"The new league structure looks great and we have some big competition to compete wit,h but I believe the team we have are going to fit in just fine."

The former Chelmsford Chieftains defenceman is also looking forward to getting back on the ice after missing the final run of games last season due to injury.

"Last season ended on a bit of a downer for me. I injured some ligaments in my left knee, since then I have had a lot of physio and have been working in the gym which has helped me with my recovery," he added.

"My knee is strong again and ready for September."

Wells was also full of praise for the Raiders faithful and feels their support can spur them on this campaign.

"The fans were amazing last season and I know they will be even louder this season coming. See you all in September for a great season," he added.

Joining Wells on the roster is a new addition in the form of forward Flynn from Scottish National League side Aberdeen Lynx.

The 22-year-old spent last season at Lynx where he picked up five goals and 10 assists for a total of 15 points.

He also finished the campaign as the most penalised player in the entire league with a total of 134 penalty minutes.

Flynn has also played for the Pretoria Capitals in South Africa, the Bradford Bulls in Canada, and both Southern Oregon Spartans and Bellingham Blazers in America.

Those additions take the roster up to 16 players with two imports expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Gallows Corner crash: Family pay tribute to ‘bubbly, fun’ Ellie Isaacs from Gidea Park

Ellie Isaacs is a “bubbly, fun, full of life girl who had the most hearty contagious laugh”.

Hertfordshire driver who has ‘never been to Romford’ receives hundreds of pounds worth of fines after number plate cloned

Lindsey Weedon, from Hertfordshire, has been receiving fines from Havering Council after a driver in the Romford area cloned her licence plate. Picture: Lindsey Weedon

