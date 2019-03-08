Raiders re-sign duo of Sylvester and Wakeling

Abbie Sylvester protects Brad Windebank's net for Raiders Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have announced the re-signings of duo Abbie Sylvester and Ellie Wakeling ahead of the 2019/20 National League South One season.

Ellie Wakeling looks on from the bench Ellie Wakeling looks on from the bench

Defenceman Sylvester returns have played a big part in last season's side alongside playing for Great Britain women, Bracknell Queen Bees and Chelmsford Cobras.

The 19-year-old will now be looking to improve her game a step further with the step-up from NIHL 2 to NIHL 1 this term.

"I'm excited to the play for the team for another season and push myself further playing against tougher teams in the new league," Sylvester said.

"I am looking forward to see how far we can progress as a team throughout the season."

Wakeling joins her on the roster having also played a big part last term and as well as playing alongside Sylvester at Bracknell and Chelmsford where the duo won both the Elite and Premier Women's National Finals at those respective clubs.

The 16-year-old also iced for the Great Britain under-18 women last season and is also excited to return to the gold and blue where she made 19 appearances and picked up two assists.

"I'm looking forward to another season at Romford, I think that playing against the tougher teams this season is going to give me the opportunity to develop my game further and hopefully as a team we can get some good results."

Coach Ben Pitchley added: "Both the girls' game improved dramatically last season, playing mens senior hockey.

"They both played in key game situations, including the three on three overtime periods we played in, so I know they can deliver.

"This year is going to be a tougher gig for the pair of them, so we have agreed that their senior ladies teams take priority over the NIHL1 teams.

"Ellie has the added bonus of still being able to play 18s hockey, alongside a few of the other junior players that are playing NIHL1 as well.

"The more these girls can be on the ice, competing at this level, their game will be elevated, which will help their development and assist the GB women's programme in the long term."

More Raiders signing announcement are expected in the Recorder on Friday.